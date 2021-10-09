Explainer: How controversial pension proposals will affect your retirement

The Government-appointed Pensions Commission has made a string of recommendations, with some of them proving very controversial. So what exactly are the experts proposing?

Q: What is the Pensions Commission?

A: The age at which people get the state pension was a huge issue in the general election in early 2020.

There was anger over the plans to have the age at which people qualify for the pension move to 67, something that was due to happen at the start of this year.

The Government decided to put off moving the pension age to 67 and set up a Pensions Commission, headed by former Revenue Commissioners chair Josephine Feehily, to look at the issue.

Q: What is the commission proposing on the state pensions age?

A: There are three main recommendations. The pension age should stay at 66 until 2028. The Commission recommends incremental increases of three months each year starting seven years from now.

This would see the pension age reach 67 in 2031, with further increases of three months every second year reaching 68 in 2039.

It also recommends PRSI (pay related social insurance) payments be gradually increased for employees, employers and the self-employed. The biggest hit would be for the self-employed.

And a dedicated fund should be set up to meet pension payments.

Q: Why is this being recommended?

A: The cost of funding state pensions is huge. The Social Insurance Fund, where your PRSI payments go to pay for all welfare payments such as pensions and unemployment benefit, will be totally consumed by the cost of paying for pensions by 2040 if action is not taken. This is due to people living longer and fewer workers for every retired person expected over the coming years.

Q: What does it say about pensioners and PRSI?

A: The Pensions Commission has called for the removal of the exemption to pay PRSI for people aged 66 and over, a move which is set to prove highly controversial.

Older people should pay up as an act of solidarity, the Commission has recommended.

Such a move is likely to affect at least 350,000 retired people.

Once people reach the state pension age of 66 they no longer have to make pay related social insurance (PRSI) contributions on private or public sector pensions or other income.

But the report, which was discussed at Cabinet, says those aged 66 and older should now pay the contribution.

“The Commission recommends that all those over state pension age should pay PRSI on a solidarity basis (Class K) on all income currently subject to PRSI.”

Class K has a rate of 4pc on all weekly income over €100. Those who would pay the PRSI would get no benefits from paying it.

Currently, those still in a job over the age of 66 escape paying PRSI. But that would change if the recommendation is implemented.

Q: What’s this I hear about flexibility in relation to the state pension?

A: The Pensions Commission report recommends that there should be greater flexibility around when people get the state pension. This would mean that those who started working early in their lives would have the option to retire at age 65, which is earlier than the current state pension age of 66. And those who want to keep working should be able continue to build up pension credits up to age 70, it recommends.

Q: What about carers?

A: The report says that pension provision for long-term carers should be enhanced.

Years spent out of the workforce when providing care will be recognised to ensure they get more PRSI credit to take them closer to a full pension.

Q: But my employer insists I retire at 65?

A: The commission says legislation needs to be enacted to force employers to align the retirement age in employment contracts with the gradually increasing state pension age.

Q: Anything else?

A: Indexing the state pension payment so it keeps pace with inflation and earnings growth is called for. And an independent body should regularly review the impact of benchmarked increases to ensure they are effective in preventing pensioner poverty.

Q: What happens now?

A: Most of the recommendations of the Pensions Commission will be sent for consideration to another committee, the Tax and Welfare Commission, which is due to report early next year.