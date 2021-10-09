| 16°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: How controversial pension proposals will affect your retirement

Charlie Weston

New report recommends reforms to ease growing pressure on the  Social Insurance Fund

People over 66 who still work could be forced to pay PRSI. Expand

Close

People over 66 who still work could be forced to pay PRSI.

People over 66 who still work could be forced to pay PRSI.

People over 66 who still work could be forced to pay PRSI.

The Government-appointed Pensions Commission has made a string of recommendations, with some of them proving very controversial. So what exactly are the experts proposing?

Q: What is the Pensions Commission?

A: The age at which people get the state pension was a huge issue in the general election in early 2020.

Most Watched

Privacy