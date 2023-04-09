| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ever worked in the UK? Here’s your step-by-step to buying yourself a second pension alongside your Irish one – and on the cheap

Up to 16 additional UK state pension years can be purchased before July deadline – and experts say it’s a bargain

You can top up your UK pension for far less than you stand to get out of it. Joe Giddens/PA Expand

Close

You can top up your UK pension for far less than you stand to get out of it. Joe Giddens/PA

You can top up your UK pension for far less than you stand to get out of it. Joe Giddens/PA

You can top up your UK pension for far less than you stand to get out of it. Joe Giddens/PA

Gabrielle Monaghan

Hundreds of thousands of people crossed the Irish Sea in the 1980s and after the 2008 financial crash in search of a new life, building roads and cities, teaching in schools, nursing in hospitals, or working in finance. Many of them returned to Ireland in the belief they had left their UK state pension behind them.

Now, these returned immigrants have a chance of a lifetime to benefit from their time in Britain, with the UK government effectively subsiding them to top up their UK pension. Thanks to a temporary concession, Irish people who worked for at least three consecutive years in Britain and paid national insurance (the equivalent of our PRSI) can buy back as many as 16 extra years to their UK pension, instead of the usual six. And by continuing to make voluntary national insurance contributions in the years ahead, some of those former emigrants could claim both a full Irish and full UK state pension in retirement.

Most Watched

Privacy