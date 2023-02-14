Company pensions on course for €1bn surplus due to interest rate hikes

Consultancy firm Mercer say the rise in bond yields, triggered by the European Central Bank’s efforts to control inflation, has seen a big improvement in the financial position of pension schemes. Photo: John Walton/PA

Rising interest rates have helped traditional company pension schemes to generate a massive surplus.

Higher interest being paid on bonds means that the defined benefit pension schemes of the main stock market-quoted firms are on course to record a surplus of €1bn, consultancy firm Mercer has calculated.

The surplus is largely driven by higher interest rates being paid on corporate bonds.

It is a massive turnaround as the combined deficits in company retirement schemes were as high as €4.5bn at one stage in the last decade.

The rates on corporate bonds rose by 3 percentage points last year, the largest 12-month rise in over 10 years.

Rising bond yields more than offset the impact of a fall in equity market values and other assets last year, Mercer said. Stock market values dived by between 15pc and 20pc last year.

And higher interest rates mean that the cost of securing a pension by buying an annuity from an insurance company fell.

An annuity is a fixed sum of money paid to someone each year, typically for the rest of their life.

Defined benefit schemes are ones where employees are promised a set pension based on their years of service and final salary.

Liabilities, or what is owed, in these schemes are measured in relation to bond yields, or the interest paid.

The rise in bond yields has boosted defined benefit schemes, as it has meant the liabilities have fallen.

Corporate consulting leader with Mercer, Peter Gray, said: “A significant increase in bond yields has reduced the value of pension scheme liabilities, more than offsetting the fall in pension scheme assets.”

And the improved position of the pension schemes comes despite many schemes having to pay out pension increases to help those in retirement cope with inflation.

There has also been increases in the benefits for current scheme members, and former members, as higher wages for working scheme members has meant more money has to be put aside for those yet to retire.

Mr Gray said: “Future inflation expectations increased by around 0.5pc over 2022, placing upward pressure on pension scheme liabilities, but these increases have generally been surpassed by the reduction in pension scheme liabilities due to the rise in bond yields.”

Mercer estimates that the aggregate defined benefit balance-sheet position for ISEQ-listed companies could be a surplus of over €1bn at the end of 2022.

This is compared with a small surplus at the beginning of the year.

It is a massive turnaround from the multibillion-euro deficits at times over the last decade, peaking at a deficit of around €4.5bn in December 2016.

Mr Gray said: “The improvement in pension scheme funding positions will be welcome news for companies, trustees and members alike.”

He said the rise in bond yields, triggered by the European Central Bank’s efforts to control inflation, has seen a marked improvement in the financial position of pension schemes.

Improved funding levels and recent high levels of inflation will likely see trustees and pensioner groups requesting the award of pension increases to current pensioners, the Mercer executive said.

The vast majority of pension schemes in Ireland do not automatically increase pensions in payment but some allow awards on a discretionary basis.