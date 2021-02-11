CLOSE to four out of 10 workers have no pension in place for when they retire, and will be relying on the State Pension.

It comes after indications that the planned auto-enrolment pension scheme has again been delayed.

The overwhelming majority of those with no occupational pension coverage are in the private sector.

Pension coverage is lowest among younger workers, according to new data from the Central Statistics Office shows.

It shows that overall 64.7pc of people in work between the ages of 20 and 69 had supplementary pension cover in the July to September period of last year.

But just a quarter of workers aged 20 to 24 years had a pension.

Pension coverage is greatest among workers aged 45 to 54 years where over three quarters of persons in employment had supplementary pension coverage.

The analysis found that 95.8pc of public servants are covered by a State pension.

This comes on the back of other data from the CSO this week showing that a quarter of all the money owed in pensions to households is due to go to public servants.

Just a third of those who have a pension said they have a defined benefit.

This is where the retirement is guaranteed. A public servant with a full 40 years of service will retire on an annual pension equivalent to half of their salary and a tax-free lump sum of one-and-a-half times their annual pay.

The rest have defined contribution pension, where the pension amount depends on the funds put into it and the performance of the fund.

Half of those who do not have an occupational pension said their employer does not offer one.

And affordability was cited by more than a third of employees with no supplementary pension cover.

Another third said they never got around to organising it.

The State Pension was cited as the expected source of income on retirement for 57.6pc of workers with no pension coverage.

Just over 8pc said they would rely on savings or investments.

CSO statistician Maureen Delamere said the figures do not cover people who are not in employment or may have been laid off due to the pandemic. The results cover pension provision outside of the State pension.

She said that for those in a job there has been an almost five percentage points rise in pensions coverage compared with the same quarter in 2019.

Chief executive of the Irish Pension Funds Association Jerry Moriarty said the survey may give an overly-optimistic picture of pensions coverage as the survey only takes account of those currently paying into a pension and those that have some form of pension from the past.

He said that despite this, it still highlights that a significant portion of workers are not now, or ever have been, in a pension plan.

“It is important that the Government continues to work on introducing automatic enrolment so that all employees will be automatically included in a pension plan and can then decide whether they continue to save for retirement or opt-out.”

The introduction of auto-enrolment has been delayed.

It will not be implemented until at least 2023.

