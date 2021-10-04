Call for Budget to end pensions ‘discrimination’ against private sector workers and self-employed

THERE are renewed calls for an end to pensions “discrimination” against private-sector workers and the self-employed.

Business lobby group Isme and Brokers Ireland have jointly called on Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath to make changes in the Budget to end what they say is an unfair pensions advantage enjoyed by public servants and politicians.

The rules mean decision-makers in government and the public sector are not subject to the same savings cap on pension amounts that apply to most private sector workers.

Isme and Brokers Ireland have presented what they call a “white paper” to the ministers, saying they want changes to enable all workers to have the same-sized income in retirement.

The changes they suggest would remove “pensions discrimination against the self-employed and private sector workers”.

The document states: “The gold-plated pensions available to our politicians and our public servants are simply not affordable for workers in the private sector.”

The groups claim the Revenue Commissioners devises ways to reduce the ability of private-sector workers to finance a pension they can afford to live on after they retire.

According to the document, political and public service pensions are indexed upwards annually with incremental pay as well as regular pay increases.

Isme says the nature of public service pensions means that a private sector worker, who wants to save for a pension as good as a public servant earning the same salary, would have to save at least half of their earnings throughout their working life. It adds that Revenue rules do not allow contributions at that level.

The report proposes four measures to help “level up” private pension entitlement with what is available to public servants.

Most private sector workers and the self-employed are subject to an effective retirement income limit of between €45,000 and €60,000.

These are subject to an individual fund limit of €2m.

This equates to an annual pension income of between €45,000 and €60,000, due to low annuity rates.

But decision-makers in government and the public sector are not subject to the same savings cap as they have defined benefit schemes.

Current rules mean defined benefit schemes allow members to build up annual pension income of more than €100,000.

The is due to the fact that a different method of calculating the assumed size of the fund in a defined benefit scheme is used.

Isme and Brokers Ireland want more transparency on the true cost of public-sector pensions, with departments being required to break out the cost of paying pensions to their former staff.

Finance ministers have been called on to retain the tax relief at 40pc for investing in a pension.

The groups want indexation of the €115,000 ceiling on income against which tax-efficient pension contributions can be made.

This ceiling, they argue, is unfair for the self-employed whose earnings are variable.

They groups said the last actuarial assessment of public service pensions showed a deficit of almost €150bn.

Isme said: “This shortfall will have to be paid by private-sector workers who have no hope of ever being able to save for a pension as large as that of their public sector colleagues. This is immoral and unjustifiable.”

Isme says the cost of initiating the measures it proposes in the Budget would be €50m.