Pension savers opt for risky product as expensive annuities fall out of favour

Pension savers are being forced to opt for a risky product to provide their income in retirement in a bid to maximise what they get when they stop working.

A survey shows people are no longer funding their retirement with annuities, and instead are choosing a complicated product called an approved retirement fund.

Annuities were the go-to retirement pension structure for decades, but have completely fallen out of favour with pension savers.

Just 1pc of those with a choice are now opting for annuities, according to a survey of more than 100 pension advisers throughout the country undertaken by pension trustees Independent Trustee Company (ITC).

It found that seven in 10 advisers say the fact that the annuity can die with its owner is the main deterrent to pension savers from choosing an annuity.

An annuity is a simple retirement payment option that guarantees to pay a particular amount every month throughout a person’s retirement.

But they have become hugely expensive over the past few years as interest rates have been so low.

ITC said rates on annuities have fallen significantly in recent years.

This means that a person with a fund of €500,000 or more will struggle to get much more than a €15,000 income each year.

While this is guaranteed, it would take the person 33 years just to get their money back.

A few years ago a similar fund would have generated a retirement income of between €22,000 and €30,000 from an annuity.

ITC said those who have a choice are now overwhelmingly opting for approved retirement funds (ARFs).

These are personal retirement funds where the owner can keep the money invested after retirement.

ARF holders can withdraw from it regularly to give themselves an income, which will be subject to income tax, PRSI (up to age 66) and USC.

Any assets left in the fund after death will be distributed to the person’s estate.

However, because the fund is invested in the likes of shares and bonds its value can fall as well as rise, making an ARF more risky than an annuity.

Glenn Gaughran of Independent Trustee Company (ITC) said: “Our survey indicates 98pc of pension savers, who have a choice, are choosing an ARF over an annuity when they reach retirement.

“Advisers report that just 1pc are going down the annuity route – and only as part of an annuity-ARF combination.”

He said the fall from grace of the annuity has been happening for some time. “They have become an extremely expensive option – though most advisers say it’s actually their inflexibility rather than the cost that is putting people off,” Mr Gaughran said.

He added that annuities, which are the mainstay of public-sector schemes, have become extremely expensive and as a result, many private sector employer-sponsored schemes are effectively buying members out of their annuity with attractive deals if they opt for an ARF. He said those with smaller employer-sponsored schemes, many with their own businesses, have for years been able to choose between an annuity and an ARF.