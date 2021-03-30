Pension pot: How much do you need to save each month for a comfortable retirement?

It can be difficult to mentally project yourself forward while you’re still enjoying (or struggling in) your 20s or 30s, and most of us put off thinking about things like retirement, with good reason.

But by the time you get to 45, you only have 240 paydays left, so putting some thought into how you’ll distribute the income from them, before the possibly 20 or more years you’ll have without pay, looms large.

We are living longer, healthier lives, which is great. Yet, six in 10 workers today expect to be largely reliant on the State in retirement, according to the CSO.

The sums are both uplifting and dispiriting. Seventy new pensioners are created each day in Ireland. Someone born in 1950 was expected to live to just 64; by 1970, it was 71, and today life expectancy is over 82. A baby born today should live to 93.

This is down to economic progress, better nutrition and medical advances but comes with overwhelming financial costs. The age at which we retire has not changed, despite the period most of us will spend in retirement increasing by over two decades in 50 years.

State pension liabilities are increasing by 10pc a year, forcing politicians to make unpalatable choices: cut the pay-out or delay the retirement age.

Political modus operandi has, instead, seen the State pension increase four times in as many budgets and the planned retirement-age push-out to 68 by 2028 — just seven years away — fudged.

Meanwhile, auto-enrolment plans for private sector workers are moving at glacial speed.

All this doesn’t alter the fact that the maximum State pension, just under €13,000 p.a., is simply not enough to survive on, in the absence of additional income. And experts say the scheme itself can’t survive in its present form, given the economic cost to the taxpayer.

There is no pension ‘fund’ to pay the increasing pensions; it’s simply taken from the State’s current account each year. Liabilities are €607 billion, increasing by 10pc every year.

Today, there are five taxpayers propping up every pensioner; in 30 years, there will be two.

It goes against economic logic, but politicians ignore the ‘grey vote’ at their peril.

The narrative around ‘pensioners’ can be warped. Mental images of frail old ladies huddled against their one-bar heater with a bare cupboard deny the truth.

Over-65s are, in fact, the least likely to be in income poverty in Ireland.

Just 8pc fall into this category, compared to the almost one in five children who do, according to research carried out by the ESRI on behalf of the Pensions Council.

But that’s because 80pc of today’s retirees’ income comes from outsize occupational pension schemes; they are the last generation to have generous ‘gilt-edged’ defined benefit plans, for instance, or the enormously generous public sector pensions funded in decades gone by.

So, to avoid the cliff fall for future generations, taking personal control is vital. For those with extra money and lacking a return on it, nothing carries a more generous subsidy from the taxpayer or greater long-term growth than a pension contribution.

“Ideally, you should join a pension scheme using money from your very first paycheck,” says Mark Reilly, pensions expert with Royal London Ireland. “As the saying goes, what you’ve never had, you’ll never miss.

“The tax relief you get on pension saving is unparalleled. It is probably the most unappreciated gift from the Government. When you pay money into a pension plan, the taxman will give you back part of your contributions, either 20pc or 40pc. Then, any investment returns achieved by your pension plan are tax-free.

“And the third [benefit] is the ability to take part of your pension plan’s value as a tax-free cash lump sum when you retire.”

With all that free money on offer, why isn’t there a queue to sign up? Is it, as research has found, because most people view their pension as very far away and really boring?

“Well, I’m passionate about it but, yes, it’s boring,” says Claire Carron, a qualified financial adviser working in the northwest with New Ireland.

“I love it. I’ve seen the benefits first-hand. I worked previously in lending and saw what happened when no provision is made: the impact on lives, the hindsight to take small steps and break down barriers.”

Research shows that a third of people say the reason they don’t have a pension is because they can’t afford one. “That’s genuinely the reason, especially for those in the 20pc tax bracket — they’re balancing living now and planning for the future,” says Carron. “So, it can be hard to grasp the concept of future-proofing and delayed gratification.

“We don’t talk about money enough, and that’s the barrier and the fear. Once you have a pension set up and someone has explained it to you, they phone up and want to put more in. The fear is gone, and they get it — and get rid of the jargon.

“It puts people off because they think they have to know all the answers, but they don’t. Sometimes they don’t even know the questions. But if your car is broken, you bring it to a mechanic; you don’t have to know how to fix it yourself. I know what it’s like to put something on the long finger, where you’re just trying to balance everything now, and you think you’ve loads of time.

“For my younger clients, it’s just a matter of finding someone you can relate to, and who can get you from where you are and not feel overwhelmed.”

Carron says many people have saved money during Covid, and putting it into a pension makes immense sense.

Putting €5,000 into a pension at 35 could be worth €16,217 by 65, at a conservative 4pc p.a. growth, she says. “And Revenue returns €2,000 to you,” she adds. Even at 45, it more than doubles, to €10,995.

Mark Reilly adds that he sees two main pitfalls for thirty-somethings: insufficient contributions — a consequence of the ‘far away’ assumption — and the fear of risk.

“Avoiding all risk when it comes to investments, particularly this far out from retirement, is not going to stand to you in later years. In rough terms, if you invest €1,000 in a fund that generates an average net annual return of 5pc, over 35 years, you should have grown your investment to just over €5,000.

“If you keep it ‘nice and safe’ in cash, you will be lucky to still have your €1,000, due to currently low deposit rates and the effects of inflation.”

But when it comes to planning a future fund, how much is enough?

“You should be aiming for your pension to be worth at least twice the value of your home when you retire,” explains Reilly.

“A sum of €500,000 sounds like a big fund but might only provide you with an income of just over €1,000 a month if you live for 40 years after you retire at age 60.”

Small, incremental contributions made early will have the greatest effect, he says.

“Putting away €200 per month from age 35 means you would have invested €72,000, received tax relief of €28,000, and have a fund of €134,603. Leaving it to age 45 accumulates a fund of just over €71,000.

“Late 30s and early 40s is often when we see a lot of self-employed people set up their pension for the first time,” he adds. “Understandably, many have been so focused on building up and maintaining their businesses for the previous years that they have not given enough attention to retirement funding. To make sure they get the most out of their pension savings, it’s imperative they get excellent expert advice as to how to go about it.”

And even if you believe you’ve left it too late, he says, it shouldn’t be an impediment.

“Even at 50, yes, you have much less time before retirement, but there’s still no more tax-efficient way of saving than through a pension. Your choices around investment and risk will be a lot more involved and a great deal different to someone in their 20s. And for this reason, expert advice will become even more important. And there is still scope to contribute in your 60s, get immediate tax relief and take some of your pension savings back out tax-free just a couple of years later.”

Case study: Leah Cheung

‘Financial security is important to me as I’m self-employed’

Leah Cheung may be just 21 but she is already financially savvy enough to have set up her own business in Wexford, which employs one other, and negotiated rents with a landlord and business loans with a bank, so it’s no surprise she’s also planned her financial future with a pension.

“I love being organised; I get stressed out by friends who aren’t paying their bills, or not in control — it’s really important with finance, I think. I even paid my landlord a bit to help him out while I was shut because I had been in the premises for a while during lockdown,” says the lash technician, who began training straight after her Leaving Cert and has since developed her own brand of lashes.

“Financial security is really important to me, especially as I’m self-employed, so I knew I needed to do it myself. I hadn’t really thought about it before and didn’t know what to do, so I told myself I’d just save up a bit, but my aunt recommended a financial broker in Gorey and he was really nice.

“My brain finds all the tax stuff confusing, but he explained how beneficial a pension was and asked me about my attitude to risk, and went through all the steps with me. I started putting in €180 a month with a Zurich policy but when Covid hit, I was able to reduce it, which was great.

“My brother told me how much I’d get in 40 years and I thought, ‘Wow, that’s amazing,’ but he laughed and said I wouldn’t get it all in one go! I’m glad I did it, though.”

leahcheung.com

