Pension pot: How much do you need to save each month for a comfortable retirement?

If you want to supercharge your savings and grow your money, a pension plan provides the best long-term growth and the most generous tax relief. But how much should you be putting away?

It can be difficult to mentally project yourself forward while you’re still enjoying (or struggling in) your 20s or 30s, and most of us put off thinking about things like retirement, with good reason.

But by the time you get to 45, you only have 240 paydays left, so putting some thought into how you’ll distribute the income from them, before the possibly 20 or more years you’ll have without pay, looms large.

We are living longer, healthier lives, which is great. Yet, six in 10 workers today expect to be largely reliant on the State in retirement, according to the CSO.

