Pension hike for 1,000 people following major government review

ALMOST 1,000 people have got a pension hike following a major government review of their retirement benefits.

The pensioners’ payments were reassessed to see if an increase was justified following cuts imposed seven years ago.

A full state contributory pension is worth €243.30 a week but many get less than this depending on the contributions they made during their careers.

Under the review, officials from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection applied a new assessment method.

It takes into account time spent away from the workplace to carry out caring duties.

Previously, it was based on the yearly average of their social insurance payments.

Most pensioners will get an increase following the first wave of reviews, which will benefit women in particular.

A total of 1,138 pension reviews were carried out and 86pc of these – 978 pensioners – are getting an increase.

In as statement, the department said the increased payments are being made “without delay” and include arrears backdated to March 30 last year.

The remaining 14pc of those whose pensions were assessed will continue to receive their existing payment.

However, a further 89,000 others are waiting for their payments to be assessed.

“Reviews will continue to be processed until all identified pensioners receive a review outcome in writing,” said the department in a statement.

The review assesses what a person’s pension would be when all their contributions including any time providing home care for relatives are taken into account.

This is known as a ‘Total Contributions Approach’.

“I am pleased to see that the first decisions have begun issuing to pensioners since I signed the necessary regulations to allow the increased payments to be made on foot of the reviews,” said Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty.

She said the review will benefit many no pensioner will be worse off as a result.

The pension review is due to continue for months.

Ms Doherty said her department is committed to doing it as quickly as possible and has taken on extra staff to finish the work.

Meanwhile, up to 9,000 ESB pensioners on guaranteed pensions are demanding a 7pc hike in their payments to keep pace with staff pay rises.

The ESB Retired Staff Association’s 15 branches held a protest at the company’s head office yesterday calling for an end to a ten year pension freeze.

It wants a traditional link between pensions and ESB employees’ salaries restored. It says this was the practice for over 40 years until 2010.

The pensioner said they are in dispute with the ESB and the trustees of the company’s defined benefit pension scheme.

The association submitted a claim for a 7.7pc increase last August, in line with what it says staff received between 2015 and 2017.

However, it said the ESB and ESB Defined Benefit Pension Fund rejected the claim.

It said the ESB pension fund had an actuarial surplus of €58m in 2017, in a statement.

“But ESB Retired Staff Association would regard the inclusion of a €700m liability for future year pension increases in a solvency test of whether a pension increase in a single year can be granted as a very flawed approach.”

Online Editors