Paying for holiday or flights by credit card may be your fallback if you need r efund

WHY COULD A REFUND BE EASIER IF I PAY BY CREDIT CARD?

Pay for your holiday or flight by credit card as this will boost your chances of getting your money back should your airline or travel agent go bust. This is because of the chargeback rights that you have when you pay for something with your credit card.

You should, for example, be able get your money back through chargeback if you use your credit card to book a flight directly with an airline – and that airline then goes bust and your flight doesn't go ahead. You must first try to get your money back through any other avenues open to you. However, you should be able to fall back on chargeback in the event of an airline insolvency if it's your only way to secure a refund – as long as you request a chargeback within the necessary timeframe.

You should also be able to get a chargeback if you booked a holiday through a travel agent – in the event that the travel agent goes bust before you go on holiday and the agent was not licensed by the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) and so was not covered by the CAR's refund scheme. In such cases, “the customer would need to send their bank a copy of their booking confirmation or invoice, proof that the travel provider is no longer in business and proof that they have tried to resolve this with their liquidator”, said a spokesman for AIB. “A chargeback can then be raised through the card scheme.”

HOW QUICKLY SHOULD I REQUEST A CHARGEBACK?

In the event of an airline insolvency, you have up to 120 days from the date your flight was due to take place to claim your chargeback if you have a credit card with AIB, An Post Money, Avant Money, Bank of Ireland, KBC, Permanent TSB (PTSB) and Ulster Bank. The chargeback request may also need to be made within a certain time of the payment – for example with BoI and PTSB, the request must be made no later than 540 days after the credit card payment was processed.

Should you wish to request a chargeback, do so as soon as possible – even if you are well within the timeframe to make one. “There's very strict rules around the timelines for chargeback,” said Dr Cyril Sullivan, director of ECC Ireland (eccireland.ie). “So if you decide to book today on your credit card, if you book too far in advance of your holiday, you may not be able to get chargeback.”

WHAT ABOUT DEBIT CARDS?

Where you can get chargeback for something on a credit card, you can usually also do so through your provider’s debit card – though this will depend on the debit card issuer and it may not be as straightforward a process as had you paid with your credit card.

WHAT IF GOVERNMENT ADVICE SCUPPERS MY HOLIDAY?

You will usually not be able to get a chargeback should you book a flight directly with an airline – if a Government advisory then prevents you from travelling but the flight still goes ahead. Under the rules of the chargeback scheme, you can normally only get a refund if the service was not provided.