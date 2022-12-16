Panic buying of home-heating oil sends prices up sharply and leads to delivery delays

PANIC buying of home-heating oil due to the Arctic weather conditions has caused prices to spike and forced distributors to restrict supplies.

A massive surge in demand ahead of Christmas has also led to delays of up to a week for some households getting a delivery of kerosene.

Some oil distributors have notices on their websites saying they are out of stock, with others removing prices from their sites.

Prices had been falling in the past few months, but that has now been reversed.

Prices had come down by 30pc since March, but yesterday they shot up by almost €80 for 1,000 litres to an average of €1,258, according to price comparison site Oilprices.ie.

Eamonn Mulvihill of Oilprices.ie said: “That’s a change of direction, previously prices were falling.

“Some companies are having supply problems. Several have closed online orders or limited orders.”

He said a number of distributors were restricting deliveries to 500 litres, with some putting a cap of 300 litres on each supply to households.

He said that last time he saw such a sharp one-day price spike was just after the Russians invaded Ukraine.

Some 1. 5 million households use kerosene to heat their homes, with most of these in rural areas.

Head of representative body for the heating-oil distributors Nicholas Hayes said many families had been holding off buying kerosene as the prices had been so high.

The cost of 1,000 litres had hit €1,680 in March.

But now people were rushing to fill their tanks, Mr Hayes of the UK-Ireland Fuel Distributors’ Association said.

“There is an enormous spike in demand. People had been holding off buying up to now because the price was so high. There is panic buying,” he said.

But a combination of the sub-zero temperatures and the approach of Christmas had led to panic buying now, he said.

He said distributors were restricting supplies to 500 litres to ensure as many people as possible could be accommodated.

And he stressed that that was enough fuel to heat most homes for at least three months.

He said there was a spike in demand at the start of the Ukrainian invasion and at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But he stressed that there should be enough fuel for all this time. A ship with a huge supply of the fuel was due to dock in Dublin in the coming days, Mr Hayes said.

“I am not aware of a scarcity of supply. It is tight but we will manage,” he said.

Mr Hayes said many people expect a next-day delivery when they order home-heating oil, but it was taking a few days to make deliveries due to the huge demand at the moment.

World oil prices have fallen in the past few months due to fears of a global recession and Covid restrictions in China which have weakened demand.

In the past while diesel prices at the pumps have dropped to their lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine, in what is a rare piece of good news as consumers battle a severe cost-of-living crisis.

And petrol prices have dropped sharply to bring them back to a level not seen since September last year.

Diesel prices have fallen by 22c in the last month alone, a drop of 11pc, according to the latest AA Ireland fuel survey.

Petrol prices are down almost 10pc in the last month, with a drop in pump prices of 17c.