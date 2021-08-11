Pandemic leaves households better off, on average, says Central Bank

The pandemic has continued to leave many people financially better off, despite the massive hits to jobs and shuttered businesses.

The latest update from the Central Bank shows gross household savings continued to increase, up by €1.5bn in the first three months of this year, to stand at €7.4bn.

Average household wealth has also been bolstered by continued house price increases during the pandemic, something the Central Banks and other experts did not anticipate when much of the economy was put on ice.

The combination of savings and house price rises pushed the combined wealth of Irish households to a high of €883bn in the first three months of the year.

That lifted average ‘wealth’ to €177,493 a head, although the Central Bank points out that an unprecedented level of personal wealth has not been many people’s experience of Covid, noting that “the underlying experiences of individual households may vary”.

That’s particularly so for people whose real income was cut, and renters. On aggregate, households experienced a fall in pay of €2.5bn in the first three months of this year versus the same time in 2020.

The state did step in however, with households gaining a total of €3.9bn in Social Transfers (PUP) and Subsidies (EWSS). Saving rates were also boosted by the lack of spending opportunities, reflected in a fall in consumption of €2.9bn, a significant share of which was also directed into cutting debt.

In net terms income supports, declining debt and lower spending combined to leave households better off, on average, over the quarter.



