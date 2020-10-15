Pandemic leads to drop in overdrafts taken out by households

THE pandemic has prompted households to cut back on their use of overdrafts.

And demand for mortgages and consumer credit dropped in the initial phase of the outbreak of the virus before recovering, a new Central Bank report found.

However, demand for lending by households remains below 2019 levels.

Households’ use of overdrafts dropped by 25pc between May and August this year.

Experts said this was likely due to the fact that consumers have been spending less, while worries about the impact of the pandemic have prompted people to be cautious about taking on debt.

The Central Bank said Covid-19 represents a substantial shock to households and the economy.

During the initial period of restrictions, more than a million individuals in the workforce were in receipt of state income supports, according to the ‘Household Credit Market Report 2020’.

The Central Bank said close to a fifth of all households reported lower income.

Mortgage approvals dropped 11pc in the year to August.

However, the situation had been much worse earlier in the year.

In the year to May, the level of mortgage approvals had been down 62pc.

The credit report says that 6.1pc of residential mortgage accounts were on a payment break in September.

The Central Bank said some households may require additional tailored supports as the payment breaks expire. Many of them were due to end this month.

Those borrowers working in the sectors directly affected by restrictions have smaller mortgages, lower incomes.

But they have high debts relative to their income, suggesting heightened vulnerability to the economic effects of the pandemic.

Some four out of 10 of those on a payment break had had their mortgage repayment schedule restructured in the past, the Central Bank report states.

Counties with high rates of pandemic unemployment payments, such as Kerry and Donegal and Dublin commuter counties, had higher mortgage payment break shares.

Loans issued since the introduction of Central Bank lending limits in 2015 were less likely than the average mortgage to be on a payment break.

Both first-time-buyers and second-time-buyers with high levels of borrowing relative to their income when they took out the mortgage had a higher propensity to be on a mortgage payment break.

