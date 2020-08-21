Pandemic fears putting most shoppers off trips to physical stores

A majority of consumers say pandemic restrictions are putting them off shopping in physical stores.

The survey findings have raised fears that weak demand will dampen hopes of swift economic recovery.

Restrictions such as social distancing, queues, and capacity limits are proving to be a turn-off for shoppers.

More than seven out of 10 consumers say that Covid-19 restrictions in physical stores have negatively impacted their decision to shop in them, according to a new research report published by IE Domain Registry.

This implies that the worst fears expressed by some economists since the start of the pandemic about weak demand may be borne out.

The 'Tipping Point' report published by IE Domain Registry in partnership with Digital Business Ireland found that the pandemic is changing consumer behaviour.

However, it also found that if Covid-19 was brought under control and if social distancing was no longer required, almost half of consumers would continue to do the bulk of their shopping in physical stores.

Only 11pc would do most of their shopping online, while the remaining 41pc would opt for a combination of both.

The survey shows that the changed consumer behaviour means that a blended shopping approach is now preferred by consumers.

Some four out of 10 would do a combination of both, shopping in-store for necessities but online for other products, if the restrictions were lifted.

Consumers who said they would mostly shop online believe it to be safer and time-saving.

Among the group that would prefer to shop mostly in-store, 62pc say that physical shops are more convenient.

Half of the consumers surveyed say they simply want to go outside and be social, indicating the growing psychological toll of Covid-19 restrictions.

According to the report, 95pc of Irish consumers shop online at least some of the time.

Some 75pc say they have either spent more online during the Covid-19 crisis or the same as before it.

Historically, the bulk of Ireland's e-commerce spend has gone abroad to foreign companies like Amazon.com.

However, since the Covid-19 crisis, Irish consumers estimate that they have done most of their online shopping with Irish small and medium businesses rather then international retailers.

The report said that was the reverse of pre-crisis spending patterns and that

Over two thirds (67pc) of consumers said that they now shop online with Irish small and medium-sized businesses out of a sense of solidarity.

Irish Independent