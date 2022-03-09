Panda to impose €1 a bin surcharge on bills amid energy crisis

A WASTE collection company is to impose a surcharge on bin collections in another sign that runaway energy costs are hitting hard.

Refuse collection company Panda has told some of its customers it is imposing a €1 per bin lift “fuel and energy surcharge”.

It said in an email from managing director Derek Dunne to customers that diesel prices had surged.

Read More

“We are in a crisis situation over the coming weeks with regard to energy/fuel charges and availability of same,” it said.

It said the new charge will “hopefully” be a temporary measure and will be index-linked and will reduce as soon as the cost of fuel reduces again.

Petrol and diesel prices have been going up at rates not seen since the oil crisis of the 1970s.

In recent days, Irish farmers, firms and households that use oil to heat their homes have been panic-buying supplies.

Some oil suppliers are rationing the amount of oil they will sell to individual customers in response.

The Cabinet has been warned in a briefing that household gas and electricity may have to be rationed and public transport services could be cut if the energy crisis sparked by the Ukrainian war spirals out of control.

In response the Government is to cut duty on petrol and diesel by 20c and 15c, the memo revealed the State has already been forced to tap into the country’s 90-day reserve of crude and refined oil due to demand for fuel.

This could cost the State about €600m in excise duty.

Petrol and diesel prices have risen to over €2 a litre at a large number of filling stations since the weekend.

Some filling stations have been pushing up prices on a daily basis, with some increasing the cost of a litre at the pumps by jumps of 5c at a time.

Diesel prices are now higher than petrol at some filling stations.

Experts said that much of the diesel used in this country comes from Russia. Oil buyers are boycotting oil products from that country.

And home-heating oil is now three times more expensive than it was just 18 months ago. Many suppliers are limited households to a fill of 500 litres at a time due to panic buying.

Crude oil hit $130 a barrel after the US decision to impose ban on the import of Russian crude oil and Britain’s decision to phase out crude import from Russia by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the ESB made €679m in profits in 2021, the Cabinet has been told .

This is up 10pc on a record profit the semi-state made in 2020.

The huge margin was revealed a month after the Tánaiste told the Dáil that the Government could restrain the ESB from making “hyper profits” – and might use an excess to reduce electricity costs for ordinary people.

The detail of the profit was revealed as the Cabinet considered the ESB's annual report and accounts ahead of official publication.