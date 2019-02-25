Over-50s 'too afraid' to switch their health cover policy

Huge numbers of people over the age of 50 are "too afraid" to switch health insurance provider, despite large savings that can be made.

A majority of people are also unaware of shortfalls in their cover for the likes of hip replacements and other orthopaedic procedures.

Less than one-in-five people with health cover have changed provider in the last two years, a survey commissioned by Laya Healthcare indicates.

Separate research has found in the past that older people are paying double what they need to for health insurance - with overpayments of around €500 a year.

Those who seek out better-­value plans could possibly save up to €1,000 a year on their cover.

The new Laya survey found that huge numbers of people were unaware there may be a shortfall on their policy for orthopaedic procedures.

Insurers have attempted to segment the market by offering cheaper policies aimed at younger people with limited coverage for procedures that are in higher demand for older people, such as hip replacements and cataracts.

The survey, carried out by Empathy among 1,000 adults, found that half of those over the age of 65 don't know whether a shortfall applies on their current plan for hip and knee replacements.

Some polices require what is known as a co-payment for these procedures, which can amount to €2,000.

Benefits

One in three responded that the benefits that come with a policy are the number one reason when making a final decision on which provider to take out cover with.

This is most pronounced among those over 50, with four in 10 saying the benefits that come with their insurance scheme are more important than cost.

Head of marketing at Laya Kevin Kent said the health insurance market was extremely competitive, and there was significant value in people of all ages shopping around.

"It's a shame that fear is stopping a significant number of people from unlocking better value and benefits from their health insurance cover," he said.

He added that a common worry for people when switching is waiting periods or pre-existing illnesses.

