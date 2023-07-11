Over half of us can’t afford the likes of health insurance and pensions, research shows

Stark findings reveal that women are financially worse off than men

With the cost of living rising, fewer people have spare money to put by. Stock image

With the cost of living rising, fewer people have spare money to put by for things like health insurance or pensions. Stock image: Getty

A shortage of funds is stopping more than half of the population from taking out the financial products and services they would like, such as health insurance, life insurance, a pension and a savings account.

Women and those on lower incomes are most impacted by the affordability issues when it comes to being able to purchase some insurance products that they would like to have. Similarly, more people in this category struggle to set up a pension or put by savings for a rainy day.

That’s according to a survey commissioned by insurer Aviva Life and Pensions Ireland. And a separate survey, commissioned by AIB, found that cost-of-living challenges and the energy crisis are affecting consumers’ appetite for taking greater sustainable action in their personal lives.

This is despite the fact that people remain positive towards more sustainable living, particularly in relation to wind farms, electric vehicles, recycling, reducing food waste and plastic use.

The Aviva survey found more tha hlaf of the population (53pc) are prevented from taking out protection policies they would like to have due to a lack of financial resources.

The research was carried out by ­iReach Insights on behalf of Aviva among 1,000 adults aged between the ages of 25 and 65, with an equal split of men and women.

Researchers found more women than men say they face difficulties when it comes to being able to afford financial protection products. This was particularly the case for single women.

More than two in three single women said affordability is preventing them from taking out financial products that they would like to have. Some 49pc of single men struggle to the same extent.

Older people appear to have more financial resources to afford the likes of health insurance and to save for a rainy day.

Just 39pc of those over the age of 55 say there are financial products they would like to have but cannot afford.

This is compared with the national average of 53pc.

Unsurprisingly, lower-income households struggle more to buy financial products.

Health insurance is the most desirable financial product, with four in 10 people stating they would love to be able to afford it.

Life insurance, pensions, savings, and income protection all feature on the top five wish list of financial products that consumers would like to have.

Around one-third of respondents say they would like to have these in place if affordability was not an issue.

Investments did not feature in the top five of the priority list for most people.

However, four in 10 people aged between 55 and 65 said they would like to hold some investments.

Aviva’s Eoin Kennedy said: “The findings of our latest survey show that people really want to be able to financially protect themselves and their families.

“Health insurance, pensions and savings are key pillars on which a secure financial future is built.”

Mr Kennedy said supports such as life insurance and income protection allow people to live with the peace of mind that they and/or their family will be provided for should the unthinkable happen.

“The stark reality, however, as evidenced by this survey, is that many people feel they simply cannot afford to put these financial protections in place.

“Of course, affordability is always going to be an issue for some – and according to our survey, women are markedly more impacted.”

Meanwhile, in the AIB Sustainability Survey, which was carried out by Amárach, more than half mentioned cost as the first barrier preventing more sustainable changes in their personal lives.

Only four in 10 consumers feel sustainability is really important to them in their daily lives. This is the lowest level recorded since 2019, when it was six in 10.

Only one-third say they take meaningful actions to live sustainably, with those over 55 most likely to do so.