‘Out of reach’ – squeeze on home buyers to continue as estate agents expect 2pc rise in next year

‘New homes beyond people on average salaries in the commuter belt counties of Wicklow and Kildare’

Although buyers are being helped by state schemes, affordability and viability are still huge issues for the Irish property market. Photo: Niall Carson

Estate agents expect property prices to increase by an average of 2pc over the next year, with affordability continuing to be stretched for buyers.

Six out of 10 agents, who are members of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI), believe current residential property prices are expensive, while three out of 10 believe they are fair value.

An SCSI report includes affordability scenarios for Cork, Galway and three Leinster commuter belt counties.

According to these, a couple on a combined salary of €89,000 who want to buy a new house and have the 10pc deposit will be able to afford to buy in three of five locations, but couples will still face shortfalls of over €83,000 in Wicklow and €32,000 in Kildare.

The scenarios examined show a couple could buy in Meath, Cork and Galway.

SCSI practice and policy committee chair John O’Sullivan said prices across the country were moderating, but affordability and viability remained the critical issues for the property market.

“The scenarios show that new homes remain totally out of reach of people on average salaries in the commuter belt counties of Wicklow and Kildare – where prices can be similar to Dublin – and this is no doubt a huge issue for young people looking to purchase a home in those counties,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

He said there are thousands of people on salaries below that level across the country who are unable to buy and who will need support.

“These figures show that while it is undoubtedly a challenge, it is possible for couples on average salaries to buy a new home in various parts of the country,” he said.

From a homebuilder’s perspective, if people can’t afford new homes, it raises questions over their viability and overall housing supply.

Buyers are being assisted by state schemes such as the Help to Buy and First Home.

First Home, a shared equity scheme in which the State and participating banks pay up to 30pc of the cost of a new home in return for a stake in the property, has only been operating for a year but is already having a positive effect, Mr O’Sullivan said.

The SCSI report comes after separate research from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) found the under-40s are being squeezed out of home ownership.

The SCSI said there was little prospect of the affordability issue being sorted out in the short term.

“With rising construction costs continuing to put pressure on the viability of new projects and interest rates set to rise further, it looks as if the situation isn’t going to change significantly in the short term,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

The SCSI survey of its members who are estate agents found 43pc believe prices are increasing, but will level off soon; around 14pc believe prices are falling, but will level off soon; and 11pc believe prices are starting to fall; 14pc believe prices have peaked and should start to decline.

“The vast majority of SCSI agents and valuers expect property prices to rise by an average of 2pc over the next year,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

He added that there were three main reasons: the continuing shortage of supply, interest rate increases and changes in the wider economy.

The number of properties available for sale is still far below pre-pandemic levels. Property website MyHome.ie has around 14,000 listings for sale. The pre-Covid figure was 20,000.