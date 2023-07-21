Only small cut in energy prices expected despite wholesale costs falling by a third

Householders can expect a small cut in the cost of electricity at the end of the summer as energy providers have now recovered their losses from last year.

But the reductions will be modest and the Government will need to again provide up to €600 in electricity credits, according to leading energy expert Dr Paul Deane of University College Cork.

He was commenting after the latest Central Statistics Office figures showed wholesale electricity costs were down 36pc in June when compared with a year earlier.

This is despite wholesale electricity costs rising by 11pc in the month of June.

Dr Deane said wholesale energy costs had now been falling for all of this year.

He said energy suppliers had hedged, or bought forward, their wholesale gas and electricity inputs last year.

Wild swings in prices had caused them to lose money on many of these contracts.

However, they have since recouped the losses.

“Wholesale energy prices have been coming down significantly for all of 2023. This means energy companies have recovered their losses,” Dr Deane said.

“This means most suppliers will be able to reduce their prices by the end of the summer. But the reductions they pass on will be small, probably 10pc or 20pc.”

He said households would not see electricity and gas prices return to pre-crisis levels.

Electricity prices have doubled for most households, to around €2,000 a year.

So far only independent operator Pinergy has broken ranks to deliver a price reduction of 7.1pc in March.

The move by the firm, which supplies electricity to householders on pay-as-you-go meters and those who pay a bill every two months, meant a reduction of €183 over a year for a typical customer.

Big players Electric Ireland, Bord Gáis Energy, Energia and SSE Airtricity have yet to cut their prices after a raft of increases last year.

The academic said many families were under severe pressure meeting lighting and heating costs.

“The cost of petrol and diesel, and home-heating oil, have dropped significantly. But the cost of powering appliances is still very high.”

Dr Deane said the fact that energy prices were very unlikely to come down to the levels seen before the Covid and Ukrainian invasion meant there would be a need for electricity credits again this winter.

A total of €600 was paid in energy credits in the last year or so.

Dr Deane, who is a research fellow specialising in energy and climate policy with the MaREI Centre in UCC, said the global costs of wholesale energy were still very volatile.

A recent report from the International Energy Agency indicated there are major issues around the security of supply for wholesale gas.

A very cold winter and a surge in economic growth in China could send wholesale energy prices way up again, the UCC expert said.

The CSO wholesale price index found that in June domestic producer prices for manufactured goods were on average 3.9pc compared with a year earlier.

Producer prices for exported goods fell by 0.8pc.

Overall, manufacturing producer prices were 0.6pc lower in the year.

Producer prices for food products fell by 3.4pc in the 12 months to June, while the food products, beverages and tobacco index was down by 2.5pc.

