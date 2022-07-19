Only 44pc of KBC and Ulster Bank customers have switched accounts, survey reveals

The report comes as both KBC and Ulster Bank prepare to exit the market here. Photo: Aidan Crawley

Less than half of former KBC and Ulster Bank customers have opened a new bank account, a new survey from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has found.

Both banks announced last year that they are leaving the Irish market.

Belgian-owned KBC has given its customers six months from June 1st this year to make the switch while Ulster Bank announced it would start notifying customers of its own six-month deadline from April and would implement the switch-over on a phased-in basis.

And while the CCPC survey found that 81pc of former current account customers at both banks plan to switch to a new provider, only 44pc have actually done so.

The IPSOS-MRBI poll of former current account customers at both banks nationwide – conducted between June 13 and 22 – found that switching accounts and transferring direct debits and regular payments posed the biggest challenges to those who have started or completed the process.

Switching direct debits was cited as the most challenging by 13pc of respondents, followed by a ‘lack of suitable alternatives’ cited by 8pc of respondents.

Seven percent of former customers said they are having trouble accessing in-person support, there are too many forms and documentation required and found challenges in switching multiple financial products. The same percentage of former account holders said the biggest obstacle was “the amount of time and hassle it took to switch” with 15pc of Ulster Bank customers citing this as the biggest challenge.

Despite the obstacles, 65pc of respondents who are intending to switch accounts said they expect to complete the process within two months.

The survey also revealed that more than half or 47pc of Ulster Bank customers had already opened a new current account compared to just over a quarter or 27pc of KBC customers.

Another 20pc of former customers said they have picked a new provider but have not made the switch yet, while 15pc said they are now comparing providers but have yet to decide on an alternative. Another 20pc of former customers said they have not yet started the process.

More than a quarter or 29pc of customers said they will opt for an online provider, which rises to more than half (52pc) of KBC customers and almost a quarter (24pc) of Ulster Bank customers.

Meanwhile, Brian McHugh, CCPC Commission member said that while it is encouraging that almost half of all former customers are in the process of switching, “consumers need to be very proactive to ensure that all direct debits are moved over to their new account to ensure key payments on bills and loans go through without disruption.”

The CCPC said former customers shouldn’t put switching on the long finger “to avoid potential delays or being left without banking services. “

“The CCPC is also reminding consumers that delaying the process of switching to the very last minute could lead to negative consequences, such as regular payment disruptions, loan repayment arrears, security risks and a negative personal credit rating.”

However, to help streamline the process, it is encouraging customers to check out what options are available to them by logging on to the CCPC’s online current account comparison tool available on its website at ccpc.ie and to visit its Switching Hub on the same website that provides impartial switching information and step-by-step guides.