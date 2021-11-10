Online shoppers warned of extra costs when buying from UK sites

Online shoppers have been warned of having to pay additional costs when buying goods online from Britain. Picture: Tim Goode PA

ONLINE shoppers have been warned of having to pay additional costs when buying goods online from Britain and other countries outside the European Union.

The warning comes in the lead up to one of the busiest times of the year for buying goods and gifts online.

Irish people are still huge users of UK websites despite Brexit.

Officials in the Revenue Commissioners reminded consumers to check whether the advertised price of goods includes all tax and duty costs due before making a decision to buy.

An Post has warned consumers that they may have to pay customs charges on packages received from the UK.

The sender must also provide electronic customs information for each parcel, following customs changes that took effect in the summer.

Now Revenue has told online shoppers that where the price advertised is not inclusive of all tax and duty costs, then additional charges, including Vat and customs duty, can apply once the goods arrive in Ireland.

This year saw two big changes that are set to impact they have on the cost of online shopping, according to Revenue official Maureen Dalton.

“Since January last, the United Kingdom is not a member of the European Union.

“This means that customs formalities and, in certain circumstances, additional charges now apply to goods bought from the UK, excluding Northern Ireland.”

Additionally, she said that on July 1 this year new Vat rules for goods arriving into Ireland from non-EU countries came into effect.

This means that all such goods are subject to Vat regardless of their value. This includes goods coming from Britain.

Ms Dalton, who is head of Revenue’s South East Frontier Management Branch, said consumers can avoid unexpected additional charges when their goods arrive in Ireland for delivery.

“If you shop online, whether it be in Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales or more generally for Christmas gifts, you need to check whether the advertised price includes any tax and duty costs due before you make your decision to buy the goods concerned.”

Ms Dalton said some suppliers may operate a duty-paid model, where the total advertised price for the goods at the time of purchase includes Irish Vat and duties meaning no further Revenue charges will arise on delivery.

However, where this is not the case, the amount of Vat and any duties due will be payable when the goods arrive in Ireland.

“You will have to pay these charges to the postal service or parcel operator before the goods are delivered.”

The tax official said that on July1 this year the Vat exemption for imported goods with a value of €22 or less came to an end.

This means that import Vat is payable on all goods arriving into Ireland from non-EU countries, irrespective of their value.

“For example, if you bought a Christmas jumper online last year for €20 from a non-EU country, no Vat or customs duty would have applied.

“This year however, for a similar purchase, Vat at 23pc will apply to the cost of the jumper, plus the postage or freight cost of bringing the goods to Ireland.”

In monetary terms this means that, this year a Christmas jumper that costs €20, for which a €3.50 postal charge is applied, €5.40 Vat will have to be paid before the jumper is delivered to the buyer.

If the purchase price of the goods alone is more than €150 shoppers will have to pay customs duty and Vat.

Ms Dalton gave an example of the purchase a pair of runners from the UK, costing €250.

Assuming a freight charge of €12, the buyer will pay an additional €84.86 in customs duty and Vat.

“Consumers should be aware that no customs formalities apply when shopping online from Ireland or other EU countries."

She said that it you are shopping on an online site based in a non-EU country, and the price of the goods advertised seems attractively low, this may be because tax and duty are not reflected in the price advertised.

Ms Dalton said it is wise to be certain about the real cost of a product before going ahead with ordering online.