Online shoppers urged to be vigilant ahead of Black Friday as it emerges 75pc of Irish people targeted by fraudsters this year

In a survey commissioned by Visa, nearly one-third of consumers said they have been victims of online fraud in the past. Photo: PA/Stock image

THREE out of four people in Ireland say they have been targeted by fraudsters this year.

The alarming revelation comes as consumers have been warned by card-payments company Visa to be on their guard ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

A survey Visa commissioned also found that almost one-third of consumers said they have been victims of online fraud in the past.

It is important that people are on their guard, Visa said, with close to half of consumers here hoping to use Black Friday and Cyber Monday to save money on Christmas gifts.

Read More

This is up from last year, despite lockdowns in 2021 prompting a surge in online shopping.

Around two-thirds of those surveyed said they are more alert to the possibility of being targeted by online fraudsters during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales compared to other times of the year.

Visa said: “However, with almost three-quarters of people saying that they were targeted by fraudsters this year, and 29pc falling victim to fraud in the past, it’s more important than ever to know how you can keep your payments safe.”

Some people plan to shop during the Black Friday sales because they enjoy shopping.

But with people more conscious of their finances than ever, the survey shows saving money is a top priority for consumers in Ireland.

It shows that 45pc of consumers plan to shop in the online November sales to save money on Christmas presents.

A similar percentage said they plan to use these sales to save money on an essential item they have been waiting to buy.

A majority said they enjoy getting a bargain.

Some of those who do not plan on a Black Friday or Cyber Monday purchase say they are cutting back on spending this year.

Almost one in five say they can’t afford to shop in these sales due to rising prices this year.

Managing director of Visa UK and Ireland, Mandy Lamb, said: “With fraudsters using increasingly sophisticated techniques to target online shoppers, this is a particularly important time of year to let people know that there are things we can do to help keep our payments safe.”

She said Visa’s Zero Liability Policy means people won’t be held responsible for unauthorised or fraudulent charges made with their card details.

Ms Lamb advised consumers to look out for grammar and spelling errors, which are a tell-tale sign of a fraudulent attempt.

Consumers have also been warned about correspondence that instructs the taking of “urgent” actions. This is a common tactic used by fraudsters to provoke the person they are targeting to take immediate action.

Additionally, people are advised to read out any message they are suspicious of to someone they trust.

Visa said it may sound obvious, but if people are unsure about the legitimacy of a message, it can help to discuss it with someone they trust.

Anyone who thinks they have been defrauded should call their bank and explain the situation. Visa said the bank can often help people claim their money back.