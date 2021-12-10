ONE in three consumers plans to borrow to fund the Christmas celebrations.

And the average spend on the festive blow-out is set to be around €1,000, according to research commissioned by the State body charged with protecting consumers.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said a survey it commissioned found that 17pc of those between the ages of 35 and 54 plans to splash out at least €2,000.

The consumer watchdog cautioned consumers to closely manage Christmas credit to avoid being overwhelmed by New Year repayment demands.

Households with children plan to spend €1,400 on the festive celebrations compared with those with no children.

The majority of consumers said that they will use their savings to fund their Christmas spending.

But one in three consumers said that they intend to borrow to help cover their Christmas costs this year.

A credit cards is the most popular type of finance, according to the research carried out by IPSOS MRBI.

Other forms of borrowing for consumers who will get into debt to fund the celebrations include loans from a bank or credit union, store finance, or a loan from a moneylender.

The CCPC cautioned consumers who are considering using credit to help fund their Christmas expenses, to look for a cheaper credit option before using a credit card and to limit their debt as much as possible.

The warning came as new forms of credit, such as ‘buy now, pay later’, are increasingly offered to consumers who are buying online and instore.

Director of communications with the CCPC Grainne Griffin said that ‘buy now, pay later’ finance options can seem very attractive and appear to limit the financial cost of Christmas.

However, these debts can quickly mount and consumers can end up facing multiple repayment demands in the New Year.

The CCPC is encouraging consumers to limit their debt over the Christmas period.

“From credit cards, to online loans, to ‘buy now, pay later’ shopping options, it has never been easier to accumulate multiple debts and run the risk of becoming overwhelmed by repayments once the festive season is over.

“With many consumers shopping earlier this year, this may mean that credit card bills and other repayments may also fall due earlier, potentially before Christmas,” Ms Griffin said.

Most people plan to spend the same amount of money on Christmas this year as they did in 2020.

Some 22pc said they plan to spend more this Christmas, with a similar percentage intending to spend less than they did last year.

Research insights also showed that those with higher incomes were more likely to increase their Christmas spending this year, while those with lower incomes reported they will spend less this year.

Price rises was given as the main reason people will be spending more money this Christmas.

Others said they intend to spend more to make the festive season extra special.

A third said they planned to spend more as they had more savings, with another third citing a higher income as a reason for spending more.

One in 10 said easier access to credit or loans was a key reason why they planned to spend more this Christmas.



