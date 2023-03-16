Oil prices steady at the pumps but prices to rise as higher duty kicks in

Petrol and diesel prices stayed largely unchanged this month.

Petrol costs an average of €1.65 a litre across the country, according to the latest AA Ireland fuels survey.

This is the same price it was in February. Diesel down 2c per litre to €1.66.

It emerged this week that the Exchequer is expected to reap millions of euro from the move to phase out the reduced excise rate on petrol and diesel.

The scrapping of the lower rate of duty on the fuels could add €10 to the cost of a tank of fuel.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath has confirmed to Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan that the estimated additional receipts in a full year from the increases in excise duty of a total of 21c on petrol and diesel will amount to over €700m.

The stability in the price of petrol and diesel comes after crude oil prices have fallen to three-month lows in the last while.

This is due to worries the US could do into recession due to the fall-out from the US banking collapses.

AA Ireland’s Paddy Comyn said: “The price of a barrel of oil has started to rally again after a three-month low and the result is, that despite duties beginning to be re-introduced, fuel prices remain relatively stable.

“We did notice a pattern of diesel fuel being cheaper than petrol in many rural areas, the reverse of the urban situation.”

He said there was no clear reason why diesel is now cheaper than petrol in rural areas.

Oil prices hit a three-month low earlier this week, as concerns over the US banking system and the increasingly confusing picture for American interest rate policy meeting dragged the markets down early this week.

This meant oil prices bounced off the three-month lows, with both WTI and Brent rising by more than 1pc.

Brent crude was trading at around $78 a barrel yesterday.

The future pattern of crude prices is hard to work out.

The International Energy Agency said the oil market is set to swing from a comfortable supply overhang in the first half of this year to a deficit in the latter part of the year.

An economic rebound in China will push global oil demand to a record high, the IEA said.

Last month the Government said there will be staggered increases in excise duty.

Petrol is going up by 6c and diesel by 5c in June.

On September 1, petrol will go up by another 7c and diesel will go up by 5c. The remaining 8c on petrol and 6c on diesel will increase on October 31.

This means that diesel will go up a total of 18c. It was only cut by 15c. But once Vat is added to the excise duty calculations the increase will be higher than the original cut. This means petrol will go up 23c a litre from October.