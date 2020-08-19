Numbers switching their energy provider fall despite more choice

The energy switching rate fell again last year, even though there are now more than a dozen providers in the residential market.

The latest annual report from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) also shows that prices here are higher than the average across the European Union.

This prompted calls to make the switching process easier in a bid to stop households overpaying for energy.

Bright Energy's entry into the market last month means there are now 13 players in the residential supply market.

However, just short of 324,000 households switched electricity provider last year, down 2.5pc on the figure for the previous year.

These figures mean that fewer than one in six households moved electricity provider last year. The total number of switches in the gas market in 2019 was 124,698. This represents a decrease of 9pc from 2018, the CRU said.

According to the regulator, if a customer had switched to the best available discount tariff each year for the past four years they could have saved up to €726 on electricity and €494 on gas.

Energy suppliers keep their best deals for new customers, which means that those who never move provider end up on much higher tariffs.

The average price in Ireland for electricity consumers was 7pc above the EU area average for the period January to June 2019, the CRU said.

Brendan Halpin of switching website WeSwitchU.ie said half of those in the residential energy market have still to move supplier. He called on the energy regulator to do more to encourage people to get better value by switching.

"There's clearly an education and engagement issue. A common theme for many years has been a lack of awareness of discounted offers and the passivity of Irish customers," he said.

His company offers a free switching service as he gets a commission from providers for each customer he sends their way. The company carries out the switching for customers after a one-off sign-up.

