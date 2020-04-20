CUSTOMERS trying to get refunds from Ryanair have expressed frustration over what they claim are difficulties contacting the airline to get their money back.

They say they are being offered vouchers instead of refunds.

Some claimed emails seeking refunds were bouncing back, with others saying there are waiting ages on phone lines as they bid to get their money returned for flights that have been cancelled.

The airline insisted it was giving customers the option of a voucher or getting refunds for flights that have been cancelled.

But a number of customers of the airline said they got emails today offering them vouchers instead of refunds when they had specifically asked for a refund.

Among those who has requested a refund but was offered a voucher instead is broadcaster Matt Cooper, the presenter of ‘The Last Word’ on TodayFM.

Mr Cooper told listeners he sought a refund weeks ago but got an email asking him to claim his voucher. There was a link on the email to again seek a refund, he said, but he told listeners he had specifically sought a refund and not a voucher.

A number of consumers took to Twitter as they are annoyed at not getting a refund and expressed frustration that the airline is opting for vouchers.

The vouchers will allow people to book flights later in the year, and are valid for a year.

Many airlines have been accused by passengers and travel agents of withholding refunds in recent days and instead offering vouchers or the opportunity to rebook flights for a later date without incurring booking fees, which runs contrary to the Europe-wide EU261/2004 regulation.

Under European Union regulations, passengers on cancelled flights must be offered the choice of a refund, a rerouting at the earliest opportunity or a rerouting at a later date.

Aviation experts have said airline would not be able to afford mass refund payments and were trying to save money by offering vouchers instead.

Contacted, Ryanair said: “For any cancelled flight, Ryanair is giving customers all of the options set out under EU regulations including refunds and re-routing.”

One customer said he had processed a refund request a month ago, but instead got an email today offering a voucher instead.

The email does state that if this is not acceptable the customer can opt for a refund, and includes a link for an email address to process this.

One customer said: “I want the refund. My attempted response to the email bounced back.”

He said he was on hold online for over an hour trying to contact an airline agent.

Aer Lingus has also been accused of offering vouchers when people have requested a refund.

Aer Lingus said guests due to travel up to May 31can change their booking without incurring a change fee or can apply for a voucher for the full value of their travel, including taxes and charges, plus an additional 10pc.

If a flight is cancelled, refund requests are being actioned via the Aer Lingus website, through its social channels and through the airline’s call centre, it insisted.

Online Editors