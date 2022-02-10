Number of people struggling financially doubles to one-in-five

Many people are turning off the heating even when it is cold. Photo: Matthias Lindner

THERE has been a doubling in the number of people struggling financially as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

Close to one in five people say they are having difficulty making ends meet, with many being forced to cut back on essentials such as food, according to Red C research carried out for the Society of St Vincent de Paul.

The research found that 18pc of those polled said they were in financial difficulty.

This compares with 9pc saying they were struggling financially when the same question was asked early in 2020.

Almost half of renters are worried about their ability to pay their rent in the next six months, the St Vincent de Paul-commissioned research found.

The report entitled “The Cost of Surviving” details the actions people are taking to survive and meet their rising living costs.

Some 37pc of people have to cut back on essential heating and electricity use, and 17pc have cut back on other essentials such as food.

Almost half of unemployed people have reduced their use of heating and electricity.

And almost half of single parents have cut back on essential heating and electricity and a third have cut back on other essentials like food.

A quarter of renters, in both private accommodation and local authority housing, have cut back on essentials like food in response to rising energy prices.

The charity said that 61pc of renters in local authority housing have skimped on essential heating and electricity.

Large numbers are worried, or quite worried, about their ability to meet their household energy costs, while many are concerned about their ability to meet their housing costs, such as rent or mortgage repayments.

The charity’s head of social justice and policy Dr Tricia Keilthy said the data clearly shows that the groups more vulnerable to poverty including unemployed people, single parents, and renters have found it particularly difficult to managing rising energy costs.

“Cutting back on essentials like food, going into debt or using savings to pay bills is common. Unsurprising, these groups also had significant worries about their financial situation for the next six months as their ability to meet their housing and energy costs comes under considerable strain.”

Dr Keilthy said better-off families tended to build up their savings during the pandemic, providing a shock absorber for rising prices, but lower income families have no saving and are already in debt.

“It is our experience that even prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and cost of living crisis people living in poverty had to make difficult decisions between essentials.

In 2020, it was estimated that 800,000 people were experiencing enforced deprivation, she said.

With the impact of rising costs of essentials and energy bills in particular being much harsher for households on low incomes, there is a clear case for targeted protections to prevent serious hardship in the coming weeks and months, Dr Keilthy said.

It is also critical that Government benchmarks social welfare payments and minimum wages to an adequate level and in line with living costs.

