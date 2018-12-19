Number of family home repossessions fall
The number of family homes being repossessed fell in the third quarter.
New Central Bank figures show banks repossessed 161 properties in the period, down from 245 properties in the previous quarter.
The Central Bank said "non-bank entities" like vulture funds repossessed "some 30" properties in the period, down from 47 in the previous quarter.
The data showed the number of mortgages in arrears has continued to fall. At the end of September, 64,510 family home mortgages were in arrears, a fall of 2.9pc compared to the end of June.
Online Editors
