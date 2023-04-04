Now is the time to act to future-proof your home – the grants and schemes to help you save

Spring cleaning is all about putting your house in order, but with energy prices continuing their eye-watering rise, perhaps homeowners’ minds will be on future proofing rather than sprucing up.

Anything which brings down the heating bill is on the table, so this week I’m looking at the grants and other supports that are out there, should you be investing in your house this year.

SEAI grants

There are two types but the most common is the Better Homes schemes. You can check it out on their very clear website www.seai.ie/grants and there’s a summary in the panel, but these essentially cover insulation works including attic, internal and external walls, solar panels, heat pumps, even new windows and a BER cert to cover the lot.

In the main, grants are around one-third of the total cost, so you have to stump up the rest. Getting it agreed first is vital, as they will only grant-aid registered and approved contractors. On the plus side, the only requirement is that your home was built prior to 2011.

SEAI will carry out a full audit of your home, and issue a report telling you exactly what you need, and the cost to bring the house up to an efficiency rating of B2 or higher and will arrange contractors for you through a One Stop Shop arrangement, deducting the grants in advance, so that you only pay the net price. Many contractors have spread payments.

The ‘Warmer Homes’ grant covers everything at no cost to the homeowner, but there are means-tested criteria for this which are quite strict.

Improvement Work in Lieu of Local Authority Housing Scheme (IWILS)

That’s the unwieldy name for the council doing up privately owned accommodation, which is unsuitable for you, but is instead of giving you direct local authority housing.

To qualify, you must be on the social housing waiting list and living in private accommodation, or already a social or AHB tenant with the option to move into or buy private housing, and return your existing property back to the council. You can also get approval if you already own your own home, but it’s over-crowded or sub-standard and you can’t afford works.

The local authority organises and pays for upgrades. You pay it back based on what you can afford over 15 years. If you sell up, you have to repay in full. Applications are ranked by urgency.

Local Authority Home Improvement Loans

Aimed at those who can show they have been refused by a bank or credit union for a home improvement loan (say due to low income or poor credit history). Your house must need repairs or an extension due to overcrowding, and it’s means tested. The maximum loans are €38,000 where there is already a mortgage or €15,000 where there is none. There is interest payable on the loan.

Repair and Lease Scheme (R&L)

The big hullabaloo over this scheme ended in a bit of a damp squib. It’s hard to get, the rules are onerous and many properties either don’t qualify or aren’t suitable.

Anyhow, if you do, I think it’s a great idea, bringing run-down and derelict homes back into use for onward leasing as social housing. The scheme is aimed at owners of second properties who can’t afford the repairs to bring it to rentable standard. The grant is upfront and you agree a lease with the council or AHB with the value of repairs offset gradually against rental income.

Energy upgrade grants

Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant

This is a different thing to the R&L Scheme above, but also aimed at refurbishing vacant and derelict homes with a view to inhabiting them again. But to get this grant, you must live in the house afterwards as your residence.

The grant is generous and has been increased to €30,000 if the property is “vacant” (there’s all kinds of qualifiers for this), with an additional top up of €20,000 if it’s deemed ‘derelict’ too (i.e. uninhabitable).

From May 1 it is being extended to vacant properties built before 2007 (it used to be 1993), so that might include some ‘ghost’ houses built during the excesses of the boom.

However, and this can be the sticking point for people I’ve spoken to about it, you must first own the house, funding the balance of the works by a mortgage and banks are proving very shy at lending on a ‘project’ they don’t know the cost of, and which doesn’t confer as an asset until it’s complete.

It’s best suited as far as I can see, to building professionals (eg an architect who wants to move back to granny’s cottage out of the city, or a first time buyer with a bit of parental lolly or divorced with the proceeds of the family home under your belt and a fresh start in mind). It’s funded by the Croi Conaithe (Towns) Fund.

€5m paid out for FSPO claims

The Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman reported 4,781 complaints to its office in 2022, taken against life insurance companies and banks over investments, returns or other issues.

Over €5m was returned to customers in successful claims. But just 100 claims related to the departure of Ulster Bank and KBC, both of whom have handled their leaving relatively well.

Bad customer service remained the biggest issue the FSPO dealt with including failure to provide proper information. Banks, rather than insurers received the most complaints, and the tracker mortgage scandal isn’t over yet: 139 new cases were reported in the year.

The FSPO, unlike some other regulators, wields a very big stick and its decisions are binding. It can be found here.

Will I get a lower insurance premium with Revolut?

News that Revolut is to begin offering motor insurance seems to have taken lots of people by surprise.

I received plenty of questions on it, mainly why and when.

The answer to the first is that it’s profitable, and banks, even digital ones, can only make money by lending it to you, or flogging you products.

The ‘when’ isn’t confirmed, but they’ve set up a “wait list” for applicants. The likelihood is that the insurance product itself will belong to an insurer – Axa or Allianz are examples – and Revolut will act as the broker in the sale.

This is widely done elsewhere; even supermarkets like Supervalu sell insurance, but they don’t directly employ teams of underwriters to do so. It’s simply a branded product.

​Revolut has promised discounts of up to 30pc. How can it do this? Well this is already a huge, crowded market and car insurance is mandatory for anyone who drives.

Nevertheless, the company has a massive customer base in Ireland into which to sell, and it doesn’t have to run an expensive branch network, employing thousands of staff, as other ‘high street’ banks do. And as it decides to sell the policies directly via its app, rather than through brokers that it must pay commission to,well it’s possible customers can get a good deal. I’ll be happy to ask for a quote myself when the time comes, but only after comparing it to two or three other insurers at the same time.

That’s the only way to guarantee you’re getting the best price at renewal.