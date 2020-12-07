November sees bigger consumer spending spree than same month last year

Shoppers in the Penneys store in the Blanchardstown Centre in Dublin - the increase in online shopping will be worrying for retailers as they reopen for in-store business. Photo: Gerry Mooney

CONSUMERS went on a spending splurge last month, shelling out more than they did on same month last year.

The pandemic has prompted people to get their Christmas shopping done early, according to the latest Revolut expenditure index.

There was a huge blow-out on toys, electronics, appliances and sportswear.

And there a sharp rise in online spending with Irish firms for the month of November.

More than half of Irish consumer spending in the month was online, at 54pc. This is compared with just 27pc in November last year.

The scale of the spending spree will raise questions as to whether newly-opened shops can still expect a traditional Christmas rush to help make up for sales which were lost during the six-week national lockdown.

Green Friday had a significant impact on Irish online shoppers.

The data shows that €4 out of every €10 spent online went to Irish businesses.

This is compared with €3 in every €10 spend on Irish sites last year.

Overall, the national lockdown did not stop us spending.

Total consumer expenditure in Ireland was up by 1pc compared with November last year.

This was despite the entire hospitality sector and most shops being closed for the month.

November’s increase in spending is a sharp contrast to the first national lockdown in April, when overall consumer expenditure plummeted by some 30pc or more year-on-year, Revolut said.

The information is based on the spending activities of Revolut’s one million customers here. But it is thought to reflect overall spending patterns.

Revolut’s data has to date been used by the Department of Finance in official ‘Emerging economic trends’ publications.

Compared with last November, spending in toy shops was up 73pc.

Sportswear stores saw an even bigger surge, with expenditure up 84pc.

Home furnishings suppliers, household appliance stores, electronics retailers and bookshops all saw a spike in spending.

November also saw more big spending on digital content, with games, apps, movies, music, and streaming services proving popular.

Spending on the digital content category – media, books, movies, music – was up almost 200pc.

Online Editors