| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Nobody in Gen Z will stick with Irish banks’: how Revolut stormed the transfer market

Lauded for its convenience, the platform has two million users here and enhanced its offering this week with the addition of Irish IBANs. How much of a threat does it pose to the likes of AIB and Bank of Ireland?

Revolut founder Nik Storonsky at the Web Summit last year. Photo By Harry Murphy via Getty Images Expand
Jess Kelly: &lsquo;I tend to forget how stressful it used to be to transfer someone money&rsquo; Expand
Bobby Healy of Manna Drone Delivery is a fan of Revolut. Photo by Mark Condren Expand

Close

Revolut founder Nik Storonsky at the Web Summit last year. Photo By Harry Murphy via Getty Images

Revolut founder Nik Storonsky at the Web Summit last year. Photo By Harry Murphy via Getty Images

Jess Kelly: &lsquo;I tend to forget how stressful it used to be to transfer someone money&rsquo;

Jess Kelly: ‘I tend to forget how stressful it used to be to transfer someone money’

Bobby Healy of Manna Drone Delivery is a fan of Revolut. Photo by Mark Condren

Bobby Healy of Manna Drone Delivery is a fan of Revolut. Photo by Mark Condren

/

Revolut founder Nik Storonsky at the Web Summit last year. Photo By Harry Murphy via Getty Images

John Meagher Twitter Email

“You wonder what the hell is going on in our domestic banks that they are sitting back and letting this happen.”

So says serial entrepreneur Bobby Healy of the digital banking service Revolut’s rapid expansion in Ireland. Its latest step was the introduction this week of Irish IBANs, or international bank numbers. Its two million customers here previously had Lithuanian IBANs, which caused problems for some when trying to set up direct debits.

Most Watched

Privacy