| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

No end in sight for those caught in the nightmare of continually rising rents

Charlie Weston

Rents costs are rising every year. Expand

Close

Rents costs are rising every year.

Rents costs are rising every year.

Rents costs are rising every year.

THE blows keep raining down on renters.

They are already suffering from rents doubling in the last decade due to a chronic shortage of properties for rent, something that is leaving them vulnerable to seemingly never-ending rises.

An acute affordability crisis is the result of this, with many in desperate financial need as they have to survive on the PUP due to their employers being forced to close.

Most Watched

Privacy