No end in sight for those caught in the nightmare of continually rising rents

THE blows keep raining down on renters.

They are already suffering from rents doubling in the last decade due to a chronic shortage of properties for rent, something that is leaving them vulnerable to seemingly never-ending rises.

An acute affordability crisis is the result of this, with many in desperate financial need as they have to survive on the PUP due to their employers being forced to close.

The affordability squeeze means young people in particular are finding it harder to save for a deposit to qualify for a mortgage, and instead are condemned to rent at exorbitant costs for longer.

Now it has emerged that a well-intentioned move by the Government to protect renters affected by the pandemic has gone pear shaped.

It has been revealed in Independent.ie that landlords will be able to use a loophole to get around the pandemic rent freezes and impose double rent hikes.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien introduced an eviction ban and a rent freeze.

Renters financially impacted by the pandemic could make a declaration and avoid a rent hike and/or being evicted.

The measure was brought in last year and was extended to run until July of this year. It means that those financially affected by Covid-19 cannot be subjected to a rent increase before July 13.

In other cases, landlords could continue to review the rent but not impose the higher rents.

But a loophole in the legislations means that many landlords renting out properties in rent pressure zones (RPZs) will be able to get around these restrictions.

Large parts of the country have now been designated rent pressure zones, which means that legally rents cannot be increased by more than 4pc a year.

But when the pandemic rent freeze is lifted in July, landlords will be able to apply a double hike they were unable to impose in the previous12 months.

This applies to those who made a declaration that they were financially impacted by the pandemic.

In other cases, where people were not financially hit by the lockdowns, landlords are already free to impose new rises of up to 4pc for this year, along with a rise they settled on last year but were unable to implement.

This is in cases where a rent review was carried out but the landlord was unable to impose the hike due to the rent freeze.

All this could mean rents rising by up to €100 a month nationally, and by up to €140 a month in Dublin.

Officials in the Department of Housing have confirmed that a total increase of greater than 4pc can apply where a rent increase cannot happen during emergency periods such as the pandemic.

“Where a landlord carries out a rent review for the first time in two years in an RPZ, a total increase of 8pc increase can apply,” the department said.

The rents regulator, the Residential Tenancies Board, also confirmed if a landlord has not reviewed the rent in two years in a rent pressure zone, “a total increase of 8pc could apply once the landlord has followed the usual rules”.

This is likely to coincide with a spike in demand as people drift back to working from offices and return to urban areas after decamping to rural areas during the lockdowns.

High rents are one of the factors identified by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) in the collapse of younger people’s prospects of buying their own home.

And a survey commissioned by employers’ body Ibec this week found that more than half of those aged 18-34 expect to have to wait up to 10 years to be able to buy their own home.

We desperately need more protections for renters as an increasingly large number of people are caught in a rental trap.

These people have no choice but to rent expensive, insecure and poor-quality dwellings.

The existing protections are not working.

Rent pressure zone restrictions on rent rises are not working as the system is largely self-policed.

Is a family desperate for somewhere to live really going to refuse to pay a rent increase of more than 4pc, risk ending up getting turned out on the street, and wait months for the issues to be resolved by the Residential Tenancies Board?

Sneaky side deals where tenants stump up cash payments to allow landlords get around the RPZ 4pc restrictions are more likely in this scenario.

Landlords seem to have the whip hand even when it comes to protections brought in to protect the financially vulnerable during the pandemic.

It is time to get serious about righting the balance in favour of those decent tenants who just want somewhere to live at a reasonable cost.