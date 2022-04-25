No drawdown on massive pandemic savings despite rise in inflation

There is no sign of consumers drawing down significantly on the massive savings built up since the start of the Covid pandemic even as costs rise and inflation eats at value of deposits.

A new report from employers group Ibec says the fact these savings are concentrated in the wealthiest half of households suggests greater effort should be made to target Government supports to help cope with rising costs for the other half of households.

In its latest Economic Outlook published today, Ibec said it expects overall consumer spending this year to hold up even though shoppers will cut back discretionary purchases especially in areas like entertainment and plough more into covering energy and other bills.

That ties with separate research from Bank of Ireland – its regular Economic Pulse bulletin finds Irish households increasingly downbeat about their own finances.

While inflation shoppers will get less for more euro, Ibec does not anticipate a decline in overall household spending, which is what happened following the global financial crisis as unemployment and emigration spiked.

The overall Economic Outlook includes a sharp revision down in growth estimates for this year and a revision up for inflation, but still anticipates the Irish economy will grow by around 4.3pc this year.

Irish households come into this period with record savings, peaking at 17pc of household incomes being saved in the first half of 2021.

Figures from February showed savings continued to grow but at a slower pace ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the total stood at €142bn or €28,000 per person.

“Whilst the re-opening of the economy in the early part of 2022 has seen some slowdown in the rate of deposit growth (to 9pc annually), we have yet to see significant drawdown on existing savings,” the Ibec report said.

Ibec chief economist and head of national policy, Gerard Brady said the global environment will drag on Ireland’s growth this year and next with rising energy costs, record commodity and transport costs and global supply chain challenges resulting in a slowing of business investment and lower than previously expected consumer spending.

“Measures to support households and businesses must be tightly targeted if we are to avoid adding fuel to the inflationary fire.

"At the same time, premature or misjudged monetary policy reactions could trigger an unnecessary economic contraction.”