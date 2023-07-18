No €1,000 tax cut for middle-income earners in Budget tax strategy

VAT reduction for construction sector would increase house pricesPlan to benchmark State pension to average wageNew tax on bottles and cans will be returned when you recycle

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe at Government Buildings. (Photo: Julien Behal)

Taxpayers could be let down by the Budget when it comes to income tax changes.

This is because an official report on the options for changes to income tax in October’s Budget has not looked at what it would take to give middle-income earners a €1,000 income tax break.

Huge controversy erupted in May when three Fine Gael junior ministers said they want to see tax relief of more than €1,000 for full-time workers on an average wage of €52,000.

Ministers of State Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, Martin Heydon and Peter Burke included the proposal in an article in the ‘Irish Independent’ among a number of ways to use the billions in budget surpluses expected in the coming years.

But options outlined in a new report by the Tax Strategy Group (TSG) published by the Department of Finance do not look at lowering the income tax burden of middle-income workers by €1,000.

This could mean Finance Minister Michael McGrath is backing away from a full €1,000 tax break for middle-income earners.

The Tax Strategy group chaired by the Department of Finance and comprises senior officials and advisers from several governmental departments and offices.

The papers the group publishes set out the options for the Budget and the likely costs of the various options.

In the income tax paper, two options for increasing the standard rate income tax band are looked at by officials.

These are to increase the standard rate band by €1,000, with the second option to increase it by €1,500.

Adjusting the standard rate band by €1,500 would mean allowing people to earn an extra €1,500 at the 20pc tax rate, before hitting the 40pc rate.

However, increasing the standard rate tax band by €1,500 would only deliver an income tax reduction of around €300 a year for a single person, a married one-earner couple, or a two-earner couple.

In last year’s Budget the standard rate band was increased by €3,200.

This meant that people can now earn €40,000 before they move on to the higher 40pc income tax rate.

The standard rate tax band would need to be increased by around €4,000 in October to deliver anything approaching a €1,000 income tax break, along with €100 increase in the tax credits.

Last year there was also an increase of €75 in the tax credits, with the personal, employee and earned income tax credit each going up by €75.

But the Tax Strategy Group paper on income tax prepared ahead of this year’s Budget only looks at increasing the income tax credits by €50 each.

This would only deliver a lowering of €100 a year for a typical worker, according to the consumer tax manager at Taxback.com Marian Ryan.

The income tax paper looks at the option of introducing refundable tax credits.

This would be beneficial for low-income workers as the part of the tax credit that an employee did not benefit from would be “refunded” to the taxpayer.

But the Tax Strategy Group paper comes down against such a plan.

It says such a system may be overly complex to claim.

The paper says the tax system may not be the best way to ensure people in need are given funds.

Social Justice Ireland has argued that refundable tax credits are a key to helping the working poor.

Housing

A VAT reduction for the construction sector costing the taxpayer €580m could eventually lead to price increases on homes, according to the Tax Strategy Group.

The VAT on the supply and construction of housing could be cut from 13.5pc to 9pc, however, contractors may just use this tax cut to make more money and if the cut is reversed, it could lead to tax hikes being passed on to home-buyers.

“It is important to note that any subsequent return to a 13.5 per cent VAT rate could lead to price increases being passed to consumers as firms sought to preserve their gains from the temporary reduction,” the Tax Strategy Group said.

“There is no obligation that any reduction in VAT rate would be passed to consumers. There is a reasonable possibility that it would be used by contractors to improve their cashflow.”

If the cut is applied temporarily it would lead to an “administrative burden and confusion” in terms of how it can be put in place and who qualifies for it.

The tax cut for private and social homes would cost €400m and it would be a further €180m for retrofitting private and social homes.

The group also strongly pushed back against further tax cuts as previous reports have shown they led to a “property bubble” and should not be used as a way of dealing with short-term challenges.

There is a need for a “cautionary stance” as there is “strong evidence” the tax system shouldn’t be used for these short-term issues.

“Ireland’s past experience with tax incentives in the residential property sector strongly suggests the need for a cautionary stance.

“There is strong evidence that the tax system should not be used to respond to short term or cyclical changes.”

Instead, cash injections or more regulation should be considered in light of Budget 2024 before tax cuts as €20bn has been allocated under the Government’s flagship housing plan, Housing for All.

“Tax reliefs are regressive by nature and as such are not equally available to all taxpayers. This can pose difficulties in the equity of distribution of resources.

“It may be prudent, therefore, that non-tax measures, such as direct expenditure or regulation, be considered before the use of any further taxation measures in the residential property market.”

Most of the homes which are bought using Help to Buy cost between €301,000 and €375,000.

So far, the spending on the scheme, which sees first-time buyers able to claim back up to €30,000 of tax towards their home, costs the taxpayer €819m.

Allowing landlords to deduct their property tax from rental income would not keep landlords in the rental market and instead be a “deadweight cost”, according to the group’s paper on property.

“Such a measure would be unlikely to impact on landlords’ decisions to stay in or enter the rental market as well as its deadweight cost.”

A fifth of all vacant properties are rental properties, figures show.

Over 20pc of all empty homes, or 35,380, are rental properties.

State Pension

The Government is set to consider plans to link the State pension to average pay later this year, rather than making surprise Budget announcements.

A Department of Social Protection paper prepared for the Tax Strategy Group notes that a Roadmap for Social Inclusion commits to protecting the incomes of older people through the benchmarking of state pension payments.

In a section on ‘Government priorities’, it says the Commission on Pensions endorsed this commitment and the use of a “smoothed earnings” approach.

“In response, the Government agreed that the Department of Social Protection will apply the ‘smoothed earnings’ approach once the full set of reference data is available and bring the output forward for consideration by Government in quarter three this year,” it says.

Groups representing older people and Siptu began a campaign in recent weeks to pressure the Government to deliver on its commitment to benchmark the state pension.

The document notes that The Programme for Government contains a commitment to “protect core weekly social welfare rates”.

“The importance of ancillary benefits, which are paid in addition to the main weekly social welfare payments, is also recognised,” it says.

It says it commits to ensure increases to the carbon tax are progressive and fuel poverty is prevented.

An additional week of fuel allowance, which would reach over 400,000 low income households, would cost €14.7m, it says.

The paper notes that weekly rates of social welfare payments were increased by €12 in Budget 2023.

It says every €1 increase in weekly rates across all schemes would cost €69.4m. If an extra €1 for dependents is included, it would cost €89.4m.

A €1 increase in the monthly rate of child benefit would cost €14.8m, while a double week payment or Christmas bonus, would cost €350m.

A €1 increase in weekly personal rates, dependent rates and supplementary payments and a €1 increase in child benefit would cost €130.2m.

The paper notes that Budget 2023 was the largest social protection Budget in the history of the state. It include a range of once off lump sum payments “to support a series of cohorts across the spectrum of social protection schemes”.

It says the measures provided over €1.2bn in social transfers to support people with the increased cost of living.

Deposit Return Scheme

A new tax on plastic bottles and aluminium cans will be introduced in February but people will be able to claim back the money if they return the containers.

The Tax Strategy Papers reveal plans to introduce a ‘deposit and return scheme’ are due to be introduced at the start of next year.

The scheme devised by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan’s Department of Environment, Climate and Communications aims to encourage people to recycle their drink containers.

Customers will get the money back when they return the container to a retailer or other collection point to be recycled.

“The planned ‘go-live’ date for the operation of the scheme is February 2024 and an amendment to the VAT Consolidation Act 2010 will be required to set out the operating principles of the scheme along with a regulation which will set out the detail,” the tax papers said.

