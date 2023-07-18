No €1,000 tax cut for middle-income earners in Budget tax strategy; Cost of filling oil tank to increase by almost €20; Half of EV buyers don’t qualify for tax relief

€1,000 tax-cut pledge not among tax strategy Budget optionsVat reduction for construction sector would increase house pricesSelf-employed PRSI contributions could be increased by 30pc to €650May carbon tax hike will add almost €20 to the cost of filling oil tankHalf of EV buyers choose models too expensive to qualify for tax reliefExcise tax on booze not to blame for sky-high pricesPlan to benchmark State pension to average wageBank levy could be extended and widenedNew tax on bottles and cans will be returned when you recycle

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe at Government Buildings. (Photo: Julien Behal)

Taxpayers could be let down by the Budget when it comes to income tax changes.

This is because an official report on the options for changes to income tax in October’s Budget has not looked at what it would take to give middle-income earners a €1,000 income tax break.

Huge controversy erupted in May when three Fine Gael junior ministers said they want to see tax relief of more than €1,000 for full-time workers on an average wage of €52,000.

Ministers of State Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, Martin Heydon and Peter Burke included the proposal in an article in the ‘Irish Independent’ among a number of ways to use the billions in budget surpluses expected in the coming years.

But options outlined in a new report by the Tax Strategy Group (TSG) published by the Department of Finance do not look at lowering the income tax burden of middle-income workers by €1,000.

This could mean Finance Minister Michael McGrath is backing away from a full €1,000 tax break for middle-income earners.

The Tax Strategy group chaired by the Department of Finance and comprises senior officials and advisers from several governmental departments and offices.

The papers the group publishes set out the options for the Budget and the likely costs of the various options.

In the income tax paper, two options for increasing the standard rate income tax band are looked at by officials.

These are to increase the standard rate band by €1,000, with the second option to increase it by €1,500.

Adjusting the standard rate band by €1,500 would mean allowing people to earn an extra €1,500 at the 20pc tax rate, before hitting the 40pc rate.

However, increasing the standard rate tax band by €1,500 would only deliver an income tax reduction of around €300 a year for a single person, a married one-earner couple, or a two-earner couple.

In last year’s Budget the standard rate band was increased by €3,200.

This meant that people can now earn €40,000 before they move on to the higher 40pc income tax rate.

The standard rate tax band would need to be increased by around €4,000 in October to deliver anything approaching a €1,000 income tax break, along with €100 increase in the tax credits.

Last year there was also an increase of €75 in the tax credits, with the personal, employee and earned income tax credit each going up by €75.

But the Tax Strategy Group paper on income tax prepared ahead of this year’s Budget only looks at increasing the income tax credits by €50 each.

This would only deliver a lowering of €100 a year for a typical worker, according to the consumer tax manager at Taxback.com Marian Ryan.

The income tax paper looks at the option of introducing refundable tax credits.

This would be beneficial for low-income workers as the part of the tax credit that an employee did not benefit from would be “refunded” to the taxpayer.

But the Tax Strategy Group paper comes down against such a plan.

It says such a system may be overly complex to claim.

The paper says the tax system may not be the best way to ensure people in need are given funds.

Social Justice Ireland has argued that refundable tax credits are a key to helping the working poor.

PRSI

Hiking PRSI rates for employers and the self-employed are options suggested in new tax strategy documents.

A Department of Social Protection paper examines potential “actions” to address “anomalies” in the social insurance system.

It suggests a single employer rate of PRSI could be rolled out by axing the lower rate.

The document says self-employed people have experienced a significant reduction in PRSI costs in real terms, which it describes as a “perverse outcome” as the benefits available to them have increased.

The document says a minimum flat rate payment of €500 a year for the self-employed could be increased by at least 30pc in line with “earnings changes” since 2013.

It says the current minimum level of payment for self-employed PRSI contributions was set at €500 per annum and has not changed since 2013 “notwithstanding significant increases in earnings levels over that time”.

It says consideration should be given to increasing the minimum rate of payment by either 30pc to €650, or by €750.

It says an increase of €150 to €650 will generate €13.1m in income for the Social Insurance Fund, and an increase to €750, €24.4m.

“While both of these increases are modest relative to overall SIF incomes they will nevertheless, improve equity and help to address the funding challenges faced by the SIF, so reducing the overall level of increase that would otherwise have to be considered under government plans to address demographic pressures,” it says.

It suggests that a single employer rate of PRSI could be rolled out by increasing the lower rate over a four-year period. This would boost the Social Insurance Fund by €138m.

The paper also suggests that a €441 PRSI threshold link to national minimum wage rates for employees could be broken as part of plans to roll out pay-related benefits.

“…given most workers on the minimum wage work part-time hours and live in multi-income households, and that analysis from the ESRI shows that because many minimum wage workers are second or third earners in a household, increases in the minimum wage have little, if any effect on income distribution or poverty levels, it is questionable if the policy of linking the threshold directly to full-time minimum wage levels is truly progressive”, it says.

“In this context….it would appear appropriate to undertake further analysis to determine the costs and distributional impacts of breaking the direct link with full-time earnings at the minimum wage, or even to eliminate the threshold altogether.”

It said this could potentially form part of any proposal to introduce a pay-related benefit system.

The document says the future funding challenges facing the social insurance system due to demographic changes have been well documented.

It says the Government has decided to address these challenges through changes to the State pension system, by rolling out a ‘total contributions’ approach and increasing PRSI income.

The Department of Social Protection has been charged with bringing forward proposals for the government’s consideration later this year.

It says these will address how and when social insurance payment rates should be increased.

Housing

A Vat reduction for the construction sector costing the taxpayer €580m could eventually lead to price increases on homes, according to the Tax Strategy Group.

The Vat on the supply and construction of housing could be cut from 13.5pc to 9pc, however, contractors may just use this tax cut to make more money and if the cut is reversed, it could lead to tax hikes being passed on to home-buyers.

“It is important to note that any subsequent return to a 13.5 per cent Vat rate could lead to price increases being passed to consumers as firms sought to preserve their gains from the temporary reduction,” the Tax Strategy Group said.

“There is no obligation that any reduction in Vat rate would be passed to consumers. There is a reasonable possibility that it would be used by contractors to improve their cashflow.”

If the cut is applied temporarily it would lead to an “administrative burden and confusion” in terms of how it can be put in place and who qualifies for it.

The tax cut for private and social homes would cost €400m and it would be a further €180m for retrofitting private and social homes.

The group also strongly pushed back against further tax cuts as previous reports have shown they led to a “property bubble” and should not be used as a way of dealing with short-term challenges.

There is a need for a “cautionary stance” as there is “strong evidence” the tax system shouldn’t be used for these short-term issues.

“Ireland’s past experience with tax incentives in the residential property sector strongly suggests the need for a cautionary stance.

“There is strong evidence that the tax system should not be used to respond to short term or cyclical changes.”

Instead, cash injections or more regulation should be considered in light of Budget 2024 before tax cuts as €20bn has been allocated under the Government’s flagship housing plan, Housing for All.

“Tax reliefs are regressive by nature and as such are not equally available to all taxpayers. This can pose difficulties in the equity of distribution of resources.

“It may be prudent, therefore, that non-tax measures, such as direct expenditure or regulation, be considered before the use of any further taxation measures in the residential property market.”

Most of the homes which are bought using Help to Buy cost between €301,000 and €375,000.

So far, the spending on the scheme, which sees first-time buyers able to claim back up to €30,000 of tax towards their home, costs the taxpayer €819m.

Allowing landlords to deduct their property tax from rental income would not keep landlords in the rental market and instead be a “deadweight cost”, according to the group’s paper on property.

“Such a measure would be unlikely to impact on landlords’ decisions to stay in or enter the rental market as well as its deadweight cost.”

A fifth of all vacant properties are rental properties, figures show.

Over 20pc of all empty homes, or 35,380, are rental properties.

Carbon Tax

The next increase in the carbon tax will add almost €20 to the cost of filling an average sized home-heating oil tank.

The tax is charged on fossil fuels per tonne of carbon dioxide they contain and is due to increase by €7.50 to €56 per tonne.

The increase will apply to motor fuels this October but it won’t be added to home-heating fuels until May 2024 to prevent extra hardship over the winter heating season.

Calculations by the Government’s Tax Strategy Group show the impact the latest addition will have on households.

A 60-litre tank of petrol will cost €1.28 more while a similar fill of diesel will go up in price by €1.48.

Kerosene for home heating will cost €19.40 more based on a 900 litre tank, and an average annual gas bill will increase by €16.98 based on usage of 11,000 kWh of gas.

Peat and coal will also cost more, with an extra 90cent going on a 40kg bag of coal and an extra 20cent on a 12.5kg bale of peat.

Carbon tax increases have been set out in advance and legislated for since 2020 so there is no expectation of any deviation from them.

The plan since 2020 is for it to rise by €7.50 a year to reach €100 per tonne of carbon by 2030.

Increases to date plus the next scheduled rise mean that, in the case of home heating oil, the total carbon tax component of a 900 litre fill will be €145.

The total carbon tax component of the cost of a year’s gas bill will be €126.47.

“Since its introduction, carbon tax has generated revenues of over €5 billion for the Exchequer,” the Tax Strategy Group (TSG) said.

“The estimated additional Vat exclusive yield from a €7.50 increase in the carbon charge is €117 million in 2023 and €152 million in 2024.”

Since 2020, additional revenue raised from carbon tax rate increases has been ring-fenced for expenditure on climate action, fuel poverty prevention and Just Transition measures.

That includes social welfare supports such as the fuel allowance, home retrofit and energy efficiency packages and tax relief and refund schemes for businesses affected by high fuel costs.

The TSG agreed this policy did provide “a level of targeted support to vulnerable households and sectors of the economy”.

However, it warned: “These supports can lead to ‘fossil fuel lock in’, encouraging ongoing consumption of heavily pollutant fuels.”

Vat on Fuel

The tax papers also suggest it is unlikely a reduced Vat rate will be applied to home-heating oil and coal despite concerns about fuel charges this coming winter.

The papers said the reduced 9pc Vat rate applies to gas and electricity until October 31.

But EU rules allowing for a derogation from the 13.5pc for energy providers does not apply to solid fuels or home-heating oil which must remain at the 13.5pc rate.

Due to the fact that the EU only permits two reduced Vat rates (13.5pc and 9pc in Ireland) any decision to reduce solid fuels such as coal or home-heating oil such as kerosene to 12pc, which is permitted by Brussels, would require all other areas coming within the 13.5pc rate to also be reduced to 12pc.

Finance officials said the cost to the Exchequer would be significant, in the region of €527 million on an annual basis, but the benefit to consumers of these heating fuels of this Vat reduction would be “minimal”.

Electric Cars

Almost half the electric vehicles bought in Ireland last year were too expensive to qualify for tax relief, details from Revenue show.

A reduction in Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) is available to buyers of EVs costing under €50,000 with a €5,000 relief available on models costing up to €40,000 and reduced reliefs up to €49,999.

Revenue data shows 53pc of EVs came in under the cost limit and were able to avail of the relief.

The Government’s Tax Strategy Group (TSG) said the limits ensured that the relief was focused on the more affordable price end of the market.

Under the Climate Action Plan there is a target of having almost one million EVs on the road by 2030 but while sales are increasing, they still represent just 2.7pc of the total car fleet in the country.

One complaint often made is that EVs are too expensive but the Revenue data shows little difference in the average costs paid for EVs and diesel cars last year once VRT variations were taken into account.

The average price of an EV was €51,377 with VRT of €3,734, totalling €55,111, while the average price of diesel car was €43,979 but with VRT of €9,609, totalling €53,585.

Petrol cars sold last year cost on average €29,053 plus VRT of €5,395, making a total of €34,448.

The group also examined the preferential treatment given in the tax system to diesel over petrol.

Less excise duty is charged on diesel than on petrol, creating an ‘excise gap’ of 11.6 cent per litre, although it is currently 9.8 cent due to a temporary partial relief introduced because of the energy price crisis.

“The Diesel excise gap involves a significant sum of revenue foregone, in the region of €400 million annually,” the TSG said.

The TSG said the gap could potentially be phased out over time. A three-year phase-out would bring in additional excise revenue of €149m in the first year while under a ten-year option, the increase would be €45m in year one.

A separate Diesel Rebate Scheme for haulage and passenger transport companies cost the state €35.5m in revenue foregone last year.

Almost 6,000 rebates were paid to almost 2,000 claimants.

The TSG said the scheme was regarded as environmentally negative as it encouraged the use of diesel but said: “As with addressing diesel excise gap, there would be a significant cost for the haulage and transport sectors, which would be reflected in higher costs for consumers if it were removed.”

The TSG also flagged concerns about VAT deductions available to businesses using diesel for work but it said there were legal complications in trying to end the practice.

It said a level field could be created by allowing deductions on petrol too but such a move could be conceived as a further damaging fossil-fuel subsidy.”

State Pension

The Government is set to consider plans to link the State pension to average pay later this year, rather than making surprise Budget announcements.

A Department of Social Protection paper prepared for the Tax Strategy Group notes that a Roadmap for Social Inclusion commits to protecting the incomes of older people through the benchmarking of state pension payments.

In a section on ‘Government priorities’, it says the Commission on Pensions endorsed this commitment and the use of a “smoothed earnings” approach.

“In response, the Government agreed that the Department of Social Protection will apply the ‘smoothed earnings’ approach once the full set of reference data is available and bring the output forward for consideration by Government in quarter three this year,” it says.

Groups representing older people and Siptu began a campaign in recent weeks to pressure the Government to deliver on its commitment to benchmark the state pension.

The document notes that The Programme for Government contains a commitment to “protect core weekly social welfare rates”.

“The importance of ancillary benefits, which are paid in addition to the main weekly social welfare payments, is also recognised,” it says.

It says it commits to ensure increases to the carbon tax are progressive and fuel poverty is prevented.

An additional week of fuel allowance, which would reach over 400,000 low income households, would cost €14.7m, it says.

The paper notes that weekly rates of social welfare payments were increased by €12 in Budget 2023.

It says every €1 increase in weekly rates across all schemes would cost €69.4m. If an extra €1 for dependents is included, it would cost €89.4m.

A €1 increase in the monthly rate of child benefit would cost €14.8m, while a double week payment or Christmas bonus, would cost €350m.

A €1 increase in weekly personal rates, dependent rates and supplementary payments and a €1 increase in child benefit would cost €130.2m.

The paper notes that Budget 2023 was the largest social protection Budget in the history of the state. It include a range of once off lump sum payments “to support a series of cohorts across the spectrum of social protection schemes”.

It says the measures provided over €1.2bn in social transfers to support people with the increased cost of living.

Deposit Return Scheme

A new tax on plastic bottles and aluminium cans will be introduced in February but people will be able to claim back the money if they return the containers.

The Tax Strategy Papers reveal plans to introduce a ‘deposit and return scheme’ are due to be introduced at the start of next year.

The scheme devised by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan’s Department of Environment, Climate and Communications aims to encourage people to recycle their drink containers.

Customers will get the money back when they return the container to a retailer or other collection point to be recycled.

“The planned ‘go-live’ date for the operation of the scheme is February 2024 and an amendment to the Vat Consolidation Act 2010 will be required to set out the operating principles of the scheme along with a regulation which will set out the detail,” the tax papers said.

Bank Levy

The bank levy could be extended in the next Budget and widened to include non-banks.

In a series of tax papers released today, the Department of Finance also said it is looking at more generous start-up and investor reliefs in Budget 2024 “to support enterprise and the Irish economy”.

But the papers dampen hopes of a cut in capital gains tax, hinting it is too costly.

Corporation Tax

A little-used business tax credit will be all but wiped out by a new 15pc global minimum tax, financial officials have admitted.

The Department of Finance said that the global deal, brokered by the OECD, will “reduce the attractiveness” of Ireland’s Knowledge Development Box (KDB) and that multinationals are “unlikely to receive a net benefit from the relief”.

The “net benefit” of a more important 25pc research and development (R&D) credit will also be hit by the new minimum tax, the tax strategy papers say.

Officials have made no commitments to axe the KDB or to make the R&D credit more generous in Budget 2024, despite businesses calling for both.

Vat on Sport

A Vat reduction on sport or physical exercise classes has also been considered by the Government.

EU Vat directives allow for the rates to be reduced for certain fitness classes but the Tax Strategy Papers express concern about giving providers certain types of exercise an advantage over others.

At present, the 13.5pc reduced rate of tax applies to “services consisting of the care of the human body” such as yoga due to a historical derogation from the top rate of Vat.

But the standard rate of 23pc currently applies to such classes, including sports, gymnastics and martial arts.

The Department of Finance said it is not possible to estimate the cost of such a measure as there is no available data from existing Vat returns.

“However, it is important to note that some providers of such classes already operate below the Vat threshold so changes in the Vat rate would have no impact on them. For those supplying such services operating above the Vat threshold, there is no requirement that a Vat reduction would result in lower prices for the final consumer,” the tax papers said.

“The principle of fiscal neutrality means that any reduced rate applied to sports or physical exercise classes would need to consider whether a reduction of Vat for one type of class would give it an advantage in comparison to others. It would be challenging to provide a reduction on the basis of age or type of class,” it added.

Vat on Magazines

Consideration was also given by the Department of Finance to reducing the Vat rate on magazines to zero as is the case with newspapers.

The Tax Strategy Papers said the 9pc Vat rate currently applies to sectoral publications reporting on issues such as sports, entertainment, finance, fashion, health, beauty and technology.

It is estimated by finance officials that reducing the rate to zero would cost the exchequer €15m.

Alcohol Pricing

Publicans have been increasing the price of pints far in excess of the excise duty charged on alcohol, the tax strategy papers found.

Finance officials said excise duty as a percentage of the retail price in bars has fallen significantly across all alcohol products since 2014 due to “pub price inflation”.

The papers said excise duty on alcohol is “largely unchanged as a proportion of price over the years, it is unlikely that tax is the driving factor in consumption changes”.

“In this regard, the consumption, and composition of consumption, of alcohol products is driven by factors such as personal disposable income, individual consumer preferences, the availability of alcohol products, the pricing strategies of retailers and publicans, and cultural changes,” it added.

The report said it is too early to assess the impact of the minimum unit pricing on alcohol on cross border trade.

However, it said the new laws have resulted in “price differentials on alcohol products across the border”.

“While increased prices here will result in marginal VAT increases on certain products, it is likely that the significant price differential between this State and the North might lead to an increase in cross-border trade, undermining the tax take from alcohol sales,” it added.

