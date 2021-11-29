Nine tips to help you have a ‘careful’ little Christmas

CONSUMERS aren’t happy. Or at least, they’re not feeling confident about what’s ahead. With our second Christmas living with Covid coming up, and a potentially worse variant with it, the latest data reports a drop in what economists call the ‘sentiment index’, to a seven-month low.

KBC, which produces the monthly figures, says rising Covid cases, higher energy costs and renewed Brexit concerns are to blame.

Just one in eight shoppers plans to spend more money this festive season than last; a third will be spending less.

Dubliners are more likely to splash the cash and those in their 40s are pulling up the drawbridge more than most, but at least it looks like Christmas will be ‘careful’ rather than ‘cancelled’, says the bank.

Read More

This week I’m looking at some of the ways we can soften the impact of the most expensive month of the year, with a little bit of forward planning to ensure 2022 gets off to a good start.

Kris Kindle

Kris Kindle has been a part of my family and friend groups for years. One decent present to buy; less time spent wandering around in packed shops trying to find a bunch of lower value items you’re not sure anyone will want anyway. Make that your first choice; if you haven’t already, take the initiative and send the WhatsApp message suggesting it today.

Buy local

When it comes to gifting, buying local and sustainable are the watchwords in 2021. Forget the UK this year – it’s a complete mess, as I’m hearing from so many people.

Brexit means longer delays, supply chain issues and huge extra costs in terms of customs duties, VAT and delivery charges – and that’s if it arrives on time at all. The strong consumer rights Europeans enjoy do not have to be offered by UK stores.

Returns

Returns are now a part of everyday shopping. Buying Irish and online means you can shop safely from home, and know that if it doesn’t suit your giftee, any item can be returned, for a full refund, for any reason, within 28 days. So the trick is to hold off shopping until at least next week, and ensure your delivery will be made before the big day (and given back if it’s not met with approval).

Last year’s lockdown forced us all to investigate our 5km zone more closely. I found every single gift within that radius, and it doesn’t touch the city centre.

Books, wardrobe accessories, luxury food gifts, toys and gadgets were all within walking distance, and everything else got delivered to the house. Being stuck in traffic to far-flung retail parks when local towns and villages are on your doorstep makes no sense.

Vouchers

Gifting a voucher may seem soulless, but I, for one, always love receiving one for a restaurant I’ve never tried before.

We’ve all missed theatre and cinema, but now they’re back, what a lovely present to give.

I recommend the gorgeous Stella cinemas in Rathmines and Ranelagh for a luxurious movie experience and any one of our fab theatres like the Olympia, Gaiety and Bord Gáis, along with the National Concert Hall will be delighted with your custom for 2022 shows. Entertainment has suffered more than most – let’s help them out!

Coupons

Groceries always cost more this time of year. Being tempted by selection boxes and other treats that somehow migrate into your trolley can shove up the checkout price. I always use Christmas to cash in my loyalty points and vouchers, rather than spread them over the year. They usually have a long expiry date.

Boots is the most generous and its app is great, offering ‘just for you’ extra points based on your shopping habits. But why not start saving for Christmas 2022 now? Aldi has a card you can use at checkouts to add, even a tenner a week to: that would give you a head start of €520 next year!

Buy ahead

Buying some items every week from today, whether it’s booze or stocking fillers, means you’re not doing it all on Christmas Eve with everyone else. Nobody ever objects to a bottle of something as a gift, and Dunnes Stores, SuperValu and Tesco all have discounted cases of wine which you can divvy up to friends.

Money

Inflation is a big problem at present. Although interest rates aren’t going to rise any time soon, it’s inevitable at some point. Your money is losing buying power sitting on deposit.

Once your ‘rainy day’ fund is maintained, the next best things you can do are (a) pay down debt, which is a Christmas present to yourself, and (b) spend it – €100 today will be worth less than €100 in 2022, so it’s a rare opportunity to justify the extra luxuries.

If you’re looking for a way to give more generously to family members, Revenue allows you gift someone up to €3,000 a year without it affecting their gift tax exemptions. It’s a good way of giving cash to adult children to start a house deposit, or pay for that gap year.

Savings

Starting a post office or bank account for a god or grand-child is a super way to get the savings habit started.

Bills

Energy is going to be the biggest cost for families around now. It’s cold, and the heating’s on. Take some time over the holidays to switch your supplier.

Not because the price will be cheaper, but the discounts, gimmicks and vouchers to attract new customers are worth the move alone.