New rules to regulate gift vouchers won't stop fees on cards not used within a year

Legislation will come into effect from Monday that will mean gift vouchers and cards are valid for at least five years after they are sold are to kick in on Monday.

The new law will place a ban on contract terms that require gift vouchers to be spent in one transaction.

It will also be prohibit placing a limit on the number of vouchers a shopper can use in one transaction.

But the new law will not stop One4All and others deducting money from the value of vouchers monthly once the voucher is not cashed in after a year.

A number of gift cards issued by large shopping centres also charge a fee if cards are not used after a year.

The Consumers’ Association welcomed what it said was overdue regulation of the voucher and gift card market.

“The long-overdue, but soon to be enacted, gift voucher bill is to be welcomed for its minimum five year validity provision and other practical elements.”

But the consumer group added: “The fact that it does not cover gift card monthly deductions in any way is disappointing.”

A spokesperson for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Minister Heather Humphreys said she had done everything possible to ban One4All and other cards issuers that charge a fee for inactive balances.

But legal advice from the Attorney General and the European Commission meant it was not possible to include One4All and other gift cards as they are classified as electronic monies.

The spokesperson explained: “Legal advice concluded, however, that this provision risked conflict with the full harmonisation nature of the EU Electronic Money Directive and with the separate regulatory regime for electronic money instruments, including electronic money gift cards such as the One4All and FromMe2You gift cards.”

Cards operating under the EU directive, like One4All, have to hold unspent money in a segregated account and the funds are not released until the card is spent.

The maintenance of these protections has a cost, such as banking charges, and the cost of capital.

These charges are reflected in the dormancy charges that consumers who don’t spend their gift cards face.

Michael Dawson of One4All insisted that his firm has championed consumer protection for years.

