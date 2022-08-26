New cost of living blow as 360,000 homes facing increase in bin charges

One of the largest waste collection companies in the country is to impose double-digit price rises on households from next month.

Panda Recycling, which has 360,000 residential customers, is increasing the bin-lift charges by more than 12pc and also hiking its service charges.

The company, which changed hands for around €1bn last year, is blaming a surge in the cost of diesel needed to fuel its trucks.

From September 5, the charge for a waste-bin lift will go up by €1.13 to €10.25, a rise of 12.4pc.

The half-yearly service charge will rise by €4.86 to €62.50. That means the annual service charge will be €125, a rise of 8.4pc.

Last December, Panda Recycling announced a 4.8pc, or €1.20 a month, increase in bin-lifting services.

It means a customer having their bin collected every fortnight, will pay €50 more per year for their waste collection service.

There is a charge of 80c for each lift of the recycling bins, plus 0.045c per kg, which is not changing. The cost of lifting compost bins is unaffected by the price rises.

Panda does not respond to media queries, with the price information obtained from an email to a customer and by contacting the company via a “live chat” on its website.

Calls and emails to the company were not answered.

Panda Recycling said in an email to its customers: “Unfortunately, as with most industries in recent times, external factors that comprise the cost of providing our services to you have risen. Rest assured that we are doing everything possible to minimise these costs.”

When contacted by the Irish Independent yesterday, waste companies Greyhound Recyling, Oxigen, City Bin and Thorntons Recycling did not respond when asked whether they planned to increase their bin charges. Earlier this year, Panda told its commercial customers it was imposing a €1 per bin lift “fuel and energy surcharge”.

In an email from managing director Derek Dunne to customers, it said diesel prices had surged.

Last year, Thorntons Waste said it was increasing its annual service charge from €70 to €75.

The most recent figures show that Panda’s owner, Beauparc Utilities, saw its pre-tax profits jump by 23.5pc for 2020 to €34.74m.

Beauparc owns the Panda and Greenstar waste firms. It also owns Panda Power, an energy supplier.

Revenues at the group rose 4pc from €508.38m to €528.6m.

Group operating profit increased by 39pc to €49.8m, before finance charges and exceptional items.

In June last year, businessman Eamon Waters sold the company to Australian financial services giant Macquarie.

The sale price was not disclosed but it was reported to have been around €1bn.

Mr Waters was expected to get a windfall of about €367m from the sale.

Beauparc operates out of the Republic, the UK and the Netherlands, but Ireland accounts for most of its business.

The company’s other brands include Bioverda, which extracts methane gas from landfill sites and generates electricity, and A1 Skips.

Hikes in bin-collection charges come at a time when a raft of price rises are being imposed, pushing the inflation rate to a 40-year high.

Electricity prices are up by €900 a year for the average household, with more rises expected. Home-heating oil has doubled in price since last year.

Diesel and petrol are way up, with food bills on course to be €660 higher per year than they were last year, according to research company Kantar.

Taxi fares are set to rise by 12pc next week.