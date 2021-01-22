A NEW blunder has hit thousands of customers of one of the largest banks in the State.

AIB has been forced to apologise to 6,000 of its customers after incorrectly reporting details on them to the Central Bank’s credit register.

It is just the latest bank to have messed up its reporting to the credit register.

Bank of Ireland, AIB’s subsidiary EBS, and Ulster Bank are among the institutions that have owned up to mistakes on customer credit records recently.

Read More

In the latest blunder, AIB incorrectly marked a huge number of accounts in reports to the Central Bank’s Central Credit Register with a “settled flag”.

This indicates to the register that a settlement was reached between the customer and the bank and could be considered a negative event on a customer’s credit record.

A number of people who contacted this publication said the mistake was made on their credit record even though they did not have an issue with missed payments.

They now fear they will be refused loans.

The Central Bank has been informed about the incorrect reporting, AIB said.

“We have written to customers to let them know that we made a mistake when reporting the closing of their accounts on the Central Credit Register.

“We have corrected customers’ records and apologised to them for any inconvenience caused. Customers can contact our helpline on 0818 300 128 with any queries,” the bank said.

A spokesperson for the Central Bank said any customer who believes that they have been affected by this error should contact AIB directly at the contact details contained in the letter.

It said it expects all lenders comply with their reporting obligations under banking legislation.

Before Christmas, Bank of Ireland had to write to thousands of customers to apologise for incorrectly reporting details of their loan transactions to the Central Bank’s credit register.

The bank made mistakes when reporting on payments being made on mortgages that have been restructured. Some 47,000 accounts were affected.

It said it will consider compensating those impacted by the blunder.

Files from the bank sent to the Central Credit Register (CCR) mixed up the length of time the bank had allowed mortgage holders, who are under pressure to repay their loans, to pay interest only.

In June last year, EBS wrote to 16,000 mortgage holders to apologise after mistakenly reporting them to the Irish Credit Bureau (ICB), which is owned by the banks, as missing payments.

EBS said it since corrected the mistake.

Last February it emerged errors by the ICB had impacted the credit records of thousands of people.

The bureau insisted that no loan applications were affected by the errors, which have since been corrected.

Although the Central Bank has the official credit register, the Central Credit Register, the banks still use the ICB, which is controlled by them.

Recently mistakes by Ulster Bank in data it sent to the Central Credit Register resulted in some customers having their data accessed multiple times in error.

Read More

Online Editors