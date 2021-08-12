Nearly 50,000 homes a year required to meet needs – Irish Institutional Property report

Close to 50,000 homes will need to be built each year until at least 2050 if “housing stock is to reflect the country’s demographics.”

This is according to a report from industry group Irish Institutional Property (IIP).

Housing completions are forecast at 22,000 this year and 26,000 in 2022, well below current levels of demand.

In order to scale up and build close to 50,000 homes funding of close to €16bn annually will be required, the report says. Almost all of this finance would come from overseas, the report, written by economist Ronan Lyons, added.

The majority of the housing will be needed in urban areas for one- and two-person households.

Out of the 50,000 housing units required, roughly 20,000 are likely to be needed in the Greater Dublin Area.

The “break-even” cost of a two-bedroom apartment in Ireland is close to €450,000, according to the report. “Something that only the top sixth of the income distribution could sustainably afford currently,” it adds.

“With social housing realistically available for at most the bottom third of the income distribution, the challenge for policymakers is clear: how to reform the housing system to ensure that all households are covered by either market housing or social housing,” the report says.

The report assumes a population of 6.5 million by 2050, arranged into households of 2.1 people on average.

Based on recent investment funding patterns, Ireland will be “hugely reliant” on foreign investment to meet these needs. “In particular, in scaling up from 20,000 homes per year to 45,000 homes per year, an extra €75bn is needed each decade, of which €70bn would come from international sources,” the report says.

The figure of 50,000 homes is considerably more than the 28,000 new houses needed per year over the long-term, calculated by the Economic & Social Research Institute (ERSI) last December.

Members of IIP include listed builders Cairn Homes, global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson, Ires Reit – Ireland’s largest private landlord – and Ronan Group.

This comes as rents are continuing to rise amid a tightening of supply. A report earlier this week from Daft.ie suggests the number of homes available to rent in the country is at an all-time low of 2,455.

This compares with an average of almost 9,400 homes to rent at any one time over the past 15 years. It says there are fewer than 800 homes available to rent outside Dublin. Rental costs have also doubled within the space of a decade, despite efforts of the Government to ease the rate of increase.