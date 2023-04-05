Near doubling in energy prices prompts a spike in complaints to regulator

High energy prices have prompted a surge in complaints to the regulator. Photo: Peter Byrne

THE near doubling in electricity and gas prices in the last while prompted a surge in complaints to the energy regulator.

The Commission for Energy Regulation (CRU) was contacted by 12,373 customers last year about energy and water issues.

This is an increase of 87pc on 2021.

Electricity account problems and billing issues drove the largest volume of contacts.

The CRU said electricity supplier customer service was also a particularly high driver of contacts in 2022.

Energy prices shot up by 93pc between 2021 and last year.

Consumers appear to have taken exception to a succession of hikes in the cost of electricity and gas.

This is despite the fact that the CRU does not regulate consumer prices.

But the office does provide a free dispute resolution service to customers who have an unresolved complaint against an energy supplier, network operator or Uisce Éireann.

The CRU also provides independent advice and information for customers about energy or water services, consumer rights, and supplier obligations.

It said 43pc of complaints investigate, when energy and water complaints are combined, were upheld in favour of the customer.

This is up from 32pc in 2021.

In a statement, the CRU said it monitors the number of complaints and contacts about energy suppliers and network operators.

It said a key customer message from its customer care annual report was the importance of carefully reading energy bills, understanding the tariff and contract, submitting regular meter readings, and being aware of your consumer rights.

“The CRU is aware of the impact high energy prices is having on households and small businesses, especially those that may already be struggling to pay their bills.

“There are several enhanced protections in place for all energy customers and for those who qualify as vulnerable customers,” it said.

It advised those who are having difficulty paying their bills to engage with their supplier. Energy suppliers are obligated to work out a manageable payment plan with domestic customers who are in difficulty.

It said it is important that all customers ensure they are on the best tariff for their needs and those who switch suppliers or renegotiate with their current supplier can still find the most savings available in the marketplace.

When it came to energy complains billing and account issues and customer service levels were the largest drivers of contacts to the CRU in 2022.

There were increases in contact volumes in relation to all energy suppliers.

But the CRU said contacts were “significantly higher” for Panda Power, SSE Airtricity, Iberdrola, Electric Ireland and Pinergy.

The share of customer contacts for each of the seven largest suppliers was broadly in line with their market share.

The exception to this was Electric Ireland, whose level of customer contacts was 35pc lower than its combined percentage market share of 45pc.

The suppliers whose level of customer contact levels exceeded their market share included Bord Gáis Energy, Flogas and Pinergy.

Three energy suppliers – Bright Energy, Iberdrola and Panda Power – exited the retail energy market last year.

The CRU is required to ensure customers continue to receive gas and electricity supply.

Under the ‘supplier-of-last-resort’ process, customers of the exiting supplier are transferred to the designated suppliers, Electric Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy.

These supplier exits resulted in customers contacting the CRU seeking information on next steps or querying if they would receive refunds from the supplier to their accounts.