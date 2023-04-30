‘My parents gave me my first house deposit but I’m almost always sort of broke’

Róisín Murphy is an architect, interior designer, and TV presenter who has hosted shows such as RTÉ’s Home Rescue. Murphy, who lives in Drumcondra with her three children, is currently writing a book and will shoot a new TV programme this summer.

What did you learn about money from your parents?

Absolutely nothing. My parents were both civil servants and they hadn’t a clue what it’s like to run a business. They had notions that I was just very bad with money. I think there was this idea that when you become qualified and you’re an architect, the world opens up and money will fall from the sky. That said, my parents gave me the most important loan of my life: they gave me my first deposit for a house, of €5,000, and it meant a security that I cannot ever take for granted. I always have some money for investment for my kids as a result.

Did the energy crisis prompt you to make any changes to your lifestyle?

I have learned the value of a lovely jumper. I’ve insulated everything from roofs and floors to my knickers to save on bills. And my kids have finally heard the phrase ‘turn off the heating’.

When were you most broke?

I’m almost always sort of broke. But I feel like a millionaire because I own my home in a lovely area.

I’ m very eccentric about what I buy and how I decorate, so I’m under the illusion I’m sort of not broke.

​What’s the most expensive place you’ve ever been to?

I stayed in a Sheraton in the desert in Egypt and we had our own mini-pool. They drove us into the desert and we climbed Mount Sanai to see dawn break.

That was expensive, but I only paid half as it was a trip I took when I was with someone with a lot more money than me.

Do you still carry cash?

I always have a €5 for my kids and a few euro for parking. I have enough money for an emergency – the princely sum of €50.

What was your biggest ever financial mistake?

Starting a business with no money or credit was a stranglehold, and I was always desperate for credit or leeway from banks. I couldn’t run my business and it was horrific.

A kind taxman advised me to change business because I earned so little.

What was your worst career mistake?

In no particular order: saying ‘no’ to Xbox to design their shop off Grafton Street, saying ‘no’ to Unipharm (a US drugmaker) because I only designed one-off pharmacies, telling a crowd of pharmacy students that dispensing medicine would all be automated one day, not following up on an inquiry by Bono to send in my CV (someone persuaded me that he was taking the mick – I still regret that one), and saying ‘no’ to designing John Rocha’s cabinetry for Waterford Crystal (I thought I wasn’t good enough – I have very bad imposter syndrome).

Are you a spender or a saver?

Both – I love to spend and I always have to save, preferably at the same time. I am a bargain-hunter and hate to buy anything without figuring out if it’s a deal, particularly white goods. Give me a good ex-display model !

What three things would you not be able to do without if you had to tighten your belt?

Coffee beans from an Irish roaster (I did charity work in the 80s and got paid in Nicaraguan beans), artisan perfume, and skincare products.

Do you have a pension?

My pension is my optimism that it will turn out fine in the end.