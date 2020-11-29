My money: 'Sometimes the worst situations can spark the best in us'

Anne O'Donnell is a news anchor with Virgin Media News. The Mayo native previously worked as a newsreader in Germany before returning to Ireland in 2018. She lives with her husband and daughter in Co Wicklow.

What's the most important lesson about money which your broadcasting career has taught you?

People are incredibly resilient and sometimes the worst situations can spark the best in us - from business ideas to community spirit. Above all though, nothing is ever a certainty so you have to make hay while the sun shines.

The best advice you ever got about money?

Save for a rainy day as there are plenty of them in Ireland. That's something my Mam might tell you though I also got my spending habits from her as well!

Has the coronavirus crisis taught you anything about money?

I guess it has underlined the importance of saving no matter how little - in the good times and the bad.

What's the most expensive country you've ever visited?

Wherever you go, tourist hotspots tend to be outrageously overpriced - even in relatively cheap destinations such as Berlin.

For years, I lived in the German capital which meant when friends and family would come to visit, we would pay an obligatory trip to the Brandenburg Gate and surrounding area.

On one such outing, we ended up in a restaurant close by in the Reichstag (German Parliament) which was a really great experience and came with an equally memorable bill to match.

The most expensive thing about being a parent?

Childcare is expensive in Ireland and there is no getting around it really! If you are not paying dearly for it, then you and or your partner are probably losing out on earnings to bridge the gaps unless you are lucky enough to have a support network.

What's your favourite Irish coin?

The one I find at the last minute when I unexpectedly find myself in a carpark!

Apart from property, what's the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

My first car which I bought last year.

What was your worst job?

I never took a job I didn't have an interest in. My first foray into the working world was in my family's flower shop where there was no such thing as standing idle. I developed a work ethic there that's definitely kept me busy for a couple of decades.

What was your biggest financial mistake?

I guess I could have started saving earlier but you live and learn.

What was your best financial killing?

Taking out a private pension early on.

Are you better off than your parents?

It's hard to compare. They came from a different generation with a different set of challenges. House prices have skyrocketed since the 70s and 80s while the average wage in Ireland hasn't done the same somersault.

Would you buy property in Ireland now?

Investing in property is such a major decision at any point in time - least of all in 2020, a year that has definitely given us all pause for thought.

If it is your forever home though and you manage to get mortgage approval right now, I don't see why not.

iTunes or Spotify?

I guess it depends on the occasion but Spotify, CDs and records all feature in our music collection.

What was the best thing financially about living in Berlin?

The low cost of living is one of the city's biggest attractions.

What was the last thing you bought online?

Camping gear which arrived a week too late for our staycation - there's always next year I suppose.

What three things would you not be able to do without if you were tightening your belt?

Coffee, chocolate and my car.

