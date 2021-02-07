My money: 'Most musicians now earn much less than they did 20 years ago.'

Siobhán Armstrong is one of a few harpists who plays instruments from earlier centuries. Born in Dublin, Armstrong now lives in Kilkenny City. She has performed as a soloist on Hollywood film soundtracks and is founder of the Historical Harp Society of Ireland, which promotes the revival of the early Irish harp.

She will be launching the debut CD of her ensemble, The Irish Consort, in March. For more information, visit siobhanarmstrong.com.

What's the most important lesson about money which your career in music has taught you?

To be prudent with it - and to save for the rainy day. This is increasingly important because most musicians now earn much less than they did 20 years ago - not even allowing for inflation.

What's your favourite song about money?

Pink Floyd's Money - which deals with the problems of having our world revolve around money. Roger Waters is a terrific song writer.

What's the most expensive country you ever visited?

I should say something like Sweden but I remember having a small photo framed on the King's Road in Chelsea, London, a few years ago, as a gift, and they charged me £114 (€163). I'm still not over the shock.

The most you've spent on musical equipment?

A five-figure sum on my copy of a large, Italian 17th century harp - which was handmade for me in Bologna.

What's your favourite Irish coin?

All of them! Because every one has an image of the medieval Trinity College harp - the national emblem of Ireland - on the back, and I play a copy of that exact instrument!

What was your worst job?

Every job I've been offered 'for the exposure', or with promises that my name will be put in the credits.

What was your biggest financial mistake?

Not getting in touch with the Lord of the Rings production team years ago to explain that they needed the magical sound of my early Irish harp on their sound tracks!

What was your best financial killing?

Successful funding proposals over the years for the Historical Harp Society of Ireland, which I founded. I'm much better raising money on their behalf than on my own!

Are you better off than your parents?

They lived in a much bigger house and I've never been in a position to buy a brand new car - so I suspect not!

If you won the Euromillions, what would you do with the money?

I'd sort out artist colleagues - who are currently hanging on by a thread, so that they have guaranteed incomes and roofs over their heads. I'd go on a spa holiday - whenever we're allowed. I'd then bankroll the Historical Harp Society - so we can introduce more people to the delights of beautiful music that hasn't been heard in a few hundred years. I'd give oodles to charities too.

The best advice you ever got about money?

To be careful with it - as this has allowed me to save for important things. I didn't get actual advice about money ever but my parents' sensible use of resources gave me a good model to follow.

iTunes or Spotify?

I object to the Spotify model: it's yet another nail in the coffin for musicians, who earn less than a pittance on it. So iTunes it is.

Would you buy Irish property now?

Probably. The market might fall with the dreaded Brexit effect but house prices are probably pretty competitive right now.

Do you ever haggle?

I don't haggle but I'm great at doing my homework online before I buy anything I need.

What three things would you not be able to do without if you were tightening your belt?

My car; health insurance and high-quality food ingredients.

Sunday Indo Business