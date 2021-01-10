My money: 'It is very difficult to make a living as a writer in Ireland.'

Children's writer Judi Curtin is author of the well known Alice and Megan and Eva series - as well as a number of other books. She has also written some books for adults.

Born in London, she moved to Cork with her family when she was eight - and she now lives in Limerick with her husband and children. Her latest children's book, Lily Steps Up - A Lissadell Story, is available from bookshops and from obrien.ie.

Visit judicurtin.com for more information on the author.

What's the most important lesson about money which your career in writing has taught you?

I learned quickly that everyone thinks writers in Ireland make a fortune. Otherwise smart people think a week in the bestseller list will set you up for life. I love my career as a writer, and I know I've been very fortunate, but the sad truth is that it is very difficult to make a living as a writer in Ireland. We all know how important children's books are - it's a pity that many fine writers can't afford to write full-time.

What has the coronavirus crisis taught you about money?

Probably the main lesson it has taught me is around priorities in life and how we choose to spend our money. Material goods that we used to think were essential seem excessive during a pandemic. On the day before the lockdown in late 2020 started, I walked around the shops in Limerick - just because I could. I saw lots of people doing the same thing, but very few were actually buying anything. It was a strange, unsettling experience.

What's the most expensive thing about being a parent?

Every stage of parenting was expensive in its own way. It is true that small children will play happily with cardboard boxes but that phase doesn't last very long. For us, the university years were the most costly. Our children worked part-time and in the holidays - but even so, the bills kept coming.

The most expensive country you ever visited?

Every time we visit our daughter in London, the prices surprise us. As our trips are usually short, we try to pack lots in and the costs of transport, food and entertainment mount up very quickly.

Apart from property, what's the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

My car. I visit family in Cork and I drive a lot for events (or I used to before everything went online) so a comfortable, safe car is important to me.

What was your worst job?

The worst was probably a student job in a gherkin factory in Germany. My role was to stand at a conveyor belt and remove damaged gherkins. German gherkin farmers must be very good - sometimes whole days would go by without a bad gherkin showing up. Each ten-hour shift felt like a lifetime - though now I look back on it as a wonderful summer.

Have you ever made an insurance claim?

In March, my bike was stolen, and I surprised myself by being very shocked and angry. The insurance company handled the claim quickly, and that took away some of the pain. Still though, whenever I see someone on a red bike, I find myself checking it out.

iTunes or Spotify?

When family is around, I listen to whatever they are playing - which means I can sing along to hundreds of songs without knowing what they are called, or who is singing them. When I'm on my own, I listen to audiobooks on BorrowBox - a great and under-appreciated library service.

What was the last thing you bought online?

I hate online shopping, much preferring to browse real things in real shops, supporting the local community. This year is different though, and recently I ordered a big bundle of books from O'Mahony's Bookshop in Limerick. Delivery was free, and the books arrived in two days, but for me the experience wasn't the same - I am looking forward to visiting bookshops again!

Do you ever haggle?

I come from a long line of hagglers, but I'm terrible at it. I think it shows in my face, so when I try, it invariably fails.

