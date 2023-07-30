My Money: ‘I was so broke I borrowed IR£500 from the bank for a two week holiday in Greece’

Working as a solicitor in Cork served as the inspiration for the protagonist in crime novelist Catherine Kirwan’s three books. Kirwan, who grew up on a farm in Fews, Co Waterford, created Finn Fitzpatrick, a Cork solicitor and sometime sleuth who features in her crime series. Kirwan’s debut novel, Darkest Truth, was chosen as Cork’s One City One Book in 2019. Her second book, Cruel Deeds, is now out in paperback, while her latest novel, A Lesson in Malice, was published in June. Fellow Corkonian Graham Norton has declared himself a fan of Kirwan’s work.