My money: 'I saved too much in my early career. You have to spend money to make money'

Emma Langford is a singer-songwriter from Caherdavin in Co Limerick. Awarded Best Emerging Artist at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards in 2018, she has been compared to artists such as Joni Mitchell, Norah Jones and Janis Ian. She released her debut album, Quiet Giant, in 2017.

Her second album, Sowing Acorns was launched last September and has received huge international praise. For more information, visit emmalangfordmusic.com.

What's the most important lesson about money which your career in music has taught you?

To invest in things that are important. I spent a lot of my early career worrying about money and saving too much. However, investing in the right things reaps rewards.

What has the coronavirus crisis taught you about money?

That it's important to have a bit of a nest egg and to be prepared for the unexpected.

What's the most expensive country you ever visited?

Switzerland. I was there in 2017 for a tour with a big group and [the cost of] everything was covered. Then I went back on my own steam and I was blown away by how expensive even a coffee was.

What's your favourite song about money?

All for the best - from the musical Godspell.

The best advice you ever got about money?

That you have to spend money to make money. I got that advice from my boyfriend who's very clever with money.

The most you've spent on musicial equipment?

It's between my first PA system which I bought in 2017 - and my first album. The PA system is a key example of having to spend money to make money because I got a bunch of wedding and corporate bookings on the back of it. My first album cost the bones of €10,000.

What's your favourite Irish coin?

The millenium euro. I like it because I remember all the excitement around it when it first came out.

What was your worst job?

I wouldn't describe it as my worst job but the hardest slog I had was as a charity fundraiser. I was out on the street for about twelve hours a day - though I learned some amazing life lessons from that job.

What was your biggest financial mistake?

I bought a €19 glass of wine last night and mistakenly spilt it over some expensive equipment.

What was your best financial killing?

I can't think of a specific one. This career is so funny - it's hard to quantify the money you make in it. If you sell enough albums to recoup the money you made making them, you're doing well. Selling out of an order of albums is the nearest I've come to a financial killing.

Are you better off than your parents?

I don't know. I'd say we're on an even keel.

If you won the Euromillions, what would you do with the money?

We just rescued a dog. She's very high energy and very fond of digging up the garden. So I'd use some of the money to fix my parents' garden. I'd take some time off as well.

Have you ever made an insurance claim?

Yes - after travelling in South America. I got sick in South America and I had to claim for hospital bills.

iTunes or Spotify?

I use Spotify more than iTunes as Spotify is a bit more accessible. As an artist, Spotify is probably better for reaching people - while iTunes is probably better for income.

What was the last thing you bought online?

A tub of protein drink and a shaker - as I've started to do weight training.

What three things would you not be able to do without if you were tightening your belt?

My dog. Central heating. My phone's data plan.