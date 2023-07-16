My Money: ‘I couldn’t do any side gigs at RTÉ, but other people were flagrantly flying in the face of that’

Stephen Daly is a radio and TV presenter who currently hosts four shows on Today FM, including on Saturday from 11am to 2pm. Daly presented the weather on UTV Ireland, Virgin Media, and on RTÉ. He has also worked as a continuity announcer for RTÉ, Virgin Media, and Channel 4. Daly lives in Lusk and has a son, Noah (3).

What did you learn about earning a living while growing up?

Both my dad and my grandad were hard-working men who would leave for work at 7am and not be back until 9pm. My dad often had two or three jobs. He worked at Fingal County Council and he would take on extra responsibility like keyholding and, when I was very young, he worked two or three nights a week in a pub. The value of hard work stayed with me.

RTÉ has been engulfed in a scandal – with revelations of undisclosed pay and other spending. What were your pay and conditions like?

When I started at RTÉ as a pure freelancer, they made a few noises about me doing side deals, but when I became a weather presenter, I was told ‘you can’t do voice-overs or radio shows for anybody else – you’re an RTÉ presenter now and we have sole use of your talent’. But there were so many people who were flagrantly flying in the face of that, using their shows to promote DJ gigs and having various influencer deals. I was told different people had different arrangements.

I feel solidarity with my former colleagues. I worked eight-hour shifts that worked out at €22 an hour. It’s not bad money but I had to chase money on several occasions during the pandemic.

After Eversheds Sutherland did a review into RTÉ and found a lot of people had been misclassified as contract workers when they should have been staff, I became half PAYE for some of my work and half self-employed. It was messier than you’d want it to be.

Have you made any changes to your lifestyle because of the spike in the cost of living?

I’ve started bringing packed lunches to work again and I pay attention to electricity when I’m working at home and to petrol to and from gigs. You’re kind of watching your pennies more closely.

It’s gotten better in the last few weeks but I definitely look at my shopping bill more and cut back on bits and pieces I’m buying, like fancy coffees

When were you most broke?

Earlier this year. I went from working for both Channel 4, where I had a contract position for a year, and Today FM, to just having Today FM as a regular gig. I also do in-store voiceovers for SuperValu special offers and its Real Rewards offers. But the one place people always recognise my voice from is my in-store gigs for Mr Price.

What’s the most expensive place you’ve visited?

Piazza San Marco in Venice. I went to pay the bill for an americano and it was €14. It was a beautiful summer’s day and everyone was out and enjoying it, but I was nearly sick with the price of the coffee.

Would you buy Irish property now?

I have a house, but I’m in the process of looking to sell it. Renting is the next plan.

Do you have a pension?

I’ve had one for a long time and that’s quite unusual among my peers – I’m 36 later this year. I’ve had one since my mid-20s. I’ve always been conscious of making sure I had a pension plan as a freelancer and through my workplaces.

What was your worst-ever job?

I worked briefly in a communications role for a state institution and I didn’t enjoy that environment: it was quite corporate and I didn’t like the atmosphere or style of working. I lasted six weeks.