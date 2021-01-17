My Money: 'Don't let money define how you view others and the world around you'

Myles O'Reilly is a Dublin-based musician and filmmaker. He has directed and edited over 100 music video promotions and over 20 music documentaries of Irish musicians at home and abroad - including of Glen Hansard, Imelda May, Villagers, and Sinead O'Connor.

His career in music began in 2003 with the band Juno Falls. Last autumn, O'Reilly released the album Cabin Lights Off under the moniker Indistinct Chatter. For more information, visit mylesoreilly.bandcamp.com or arbutusyarns.net.

What's the best advice you ever got about money?

Never let money define how you view others and the world around you. I've seen how money can turn people against each other. I've learned to never let it control my emotions.

What has the coronavirus crisis taught you about money?

That no apocalypse will stop me doing what I do.

What's your favourite song about money?

Money by Pink Floyd. Not only is it a decent rant about greed but the most prominent instrument in the song is a genius loop of a cash register repeatedly opening and closing.

The most expensive country you ever visited?

Switzerland. As soon as my plane landed in Zurich, Switzerland, I got a text notifying me that 1MB of roaming data cost something like a tenner. Unfortunately I had already turned on my data and scrolled through several posts on Instagram - costing me €70. The cheapest sandwich in the airport was €15. I'll say no more.

What's the most expensive musicial equipment you've ever bought?

Moog synthesisers.

What's your favourite Irish coin?

The old punt hands down. It's slim, light and elegant and I love the Celtic design and the large diameter.

Apart from property, what's the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

Over the last ten years, my wife and I have gone on three very large adventures, saving all our money for three years - and then spending every cent backpacking in Asia. We are much happier people for it.

What was your worst job?

Working a deep fat fryer in a Dublin chipper. I lasted ten minutes. I was shown how to use the machine, and once the manager turned his back, I walked out.

What was your biggest financial mistake?

All the times I've gone to an ATM for cash and walked away leaving the cash protruding from the machine - as a gift for whoever walked past.

What was your best financial killing?

I spent all my 20s trying to get signed to a record label. Eventually it worked and I signed a deal. However, not only did the money disappear in a matter of days - due to the expenses of making an album, but I had sacrificed my creative integrity, writing bland pop music, to achieve that goal. It killed my confidence in the craft.

Are you better off than your parents?

They're sadly both deceased. I've a lot more life to live before I can achieve the kind of security for any children I might have, that my parents were able to provide for me.

If you won the Euromillions, what would you do with the money?

I'd keep €1m. The rest would go towards founding a record label. I'd sign every hard-working musician that I admire, without any obligation for them to ever reimburse me. I'd make sure every single one of them became a household name.

iTunes or Spotify?

You can't dispute the high fidelity of a good vinyl.

What was the last thing you bought online?

A harmonium.

Do you ever haggle?

I'm useless at haggling. I always feel guilty for starting low, like I'm disrespecting the product. So I avoid haggling altogether.

Sunday Indo Business