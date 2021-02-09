As a newly-graduated journalist in 2015 I was, like most other journalists of my age and with my experience, earning pennies working in my first job as a news reporter for a local paper in Donegal.

I was completely financially independent for the first time and was starting to realise just how expensive it was to be an adult in the Republic.

I couldn’t afford a car and when I went home to Dublin, I didn’t have the spending power of my friends who had chosen careers in financial services or legal professions, who spent recklessly on nights out without a second thought.

When my job moved to Derry, I certainly wasn’t flush with cash — but I was surprised by how I could now afford a car and insurance, the groceries were so much cheaper in the supermarket, and I drank cocktails to my heart’s content on nights out despite paying roughly the same rent and utilities in my house.

Read More

I was still earning the same salary, but in sterling instead of in euro.

I remember visiting the doctor for the first time in Northern Ireland and trying to pay for a prescription in the chemist, not knowing I could get the medication I needed for free.

At home in Dublin, I could easily have been down €100 for the same visit and if I needed the emergency room, that would have been €100 too.

For the dentist, I handed over in the region of £15 for a check-up, whereas in my family dentist, the same visit cost €95.

So when I read that households in the Republic may have more money and longer life expectancy, I say that so far, Northern Ireland has offered me more from a financial perspective than the south ever did as a young adult trying to climb the career and property ladder.

Having had no connections with this part of the world before I moved here in 2016, I’ve discovered it’s possible to achieve some financial milestones as a journalist in my 20s that I would never have been able to in the south — mainly that I have been able to buy a home in a town I love, without having compromised on location or size with a boost given by the Help-To-Buy ISA, for which the Government added to some of my savings by 25 per cent.

Home ownership is something I would still be dreaming of if I was trying to find €1,000 a month to live in a house share with three other people in Dublin, a situation that has escalated in recent years to make many feel they are getting no benefit at all from their sometimes significant salaries.

I certainly wouldn’t have been able to buy where I grew up and near my parents.

There are definitely some benefits to having grown up in the south.

One that springs to mind is the ‘free’ Bachelor’s degree for students funded by the Irish Exchequer, albeit with a registration fee attached that has reached €3,000 per annum in recent years.

There are many things I miss about living in Dublin and in the Republic in general — but the cost of living isn’t one of them.