Moving to Northern Ireland helped me achieve financial milestones I never could in the Republic

Eimear McGovern

As a newly-graduated journalist in 2015 I was, like most other journalists of my age and with my experience, earning pennies working in my first job as a news reporter for a local paper in Donegal.

I was completely financially independent for the first time and was starting to realise just how expensive it was to be an adult in the Republic.

I couldn’t afford a car and when I went home to Dublin, I didn’t have the spending power of my friends who had chosen careers in financial services or legal professions, who spent recklessly on nights out without a second thought.

