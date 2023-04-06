Motorists warned about wave of text messages claiming to be from toll road operators

Motorists are getting made-up messages urging them to pay outstanding toll charges or update account details. Stock image.

MOTORISTS have been warned about a new wave of fraudulent text messages pretending to be from a motorway toll operator.

Bank of Ireland said people are getting made-up messages urging them to pay outstanding toll charges or update account details.

The website links in these messages are not genuine and are an attempt to collect personal card and online banking details.

Bank of Ireland said: “The bank is currently seeing a large spike in motorway-themed smishing, and is warning customers to be particularly wary with more commuters hitting the roads this Easter weekend.”

Head of fraud at the bank Nicola Sadlier said smishing attacks tend to come in waves, and the latest theme is motorway fraud, where fraudsters are sending fake text purportedly from operators such as eFlow.

“When you click on the text it leads to a fake website where some will end up providing their confidential card and bank account details.

“As more people will be hitting the roads this Easter weekend, they might be more inclined to click on such a text message thinking it is legitimate.”

Ms Sadlier said that the past we have seen similar waves of fraudulent messages appearing to be from delivery services, Government agencies or banks and now it seems that motorway smishing is trending.

Text messages should be treated with extreme caution – the general rule is never trust, always verify, the bank said.

Bank of Ireland’s advice to customers is to never click on links or respond to SMS text messages which appear as if sent by a motorway toll operator looking for payment for an unpaid toll.

Ms Sadlier said banks, delivery companies, utility providers and Government agencies will never send a text linking to a website that requests online banking details.

Bank of Ireland said toll road operator eFlow has advised anyone who receives a text message on unpaid tolls to ignore the message and not to open any links.

The bank said eFlow does not ask customers to open any links to confirm payment details.

Consumers who get messages have been advised to verify the identity of the sender.

They should also call the company using their legitimate phone number, ensuring they source the number independently of any SMS.

Customers of Bank of Ireland who get get a suspicious text have been requested to email a screenshot of the text to 365Security@boi.com and then delete the text.

Bank of Ireland customers who think they gave away their banking details should call its 24/7 Freephone line 1800 946 764 immediately.